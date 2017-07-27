rock band
- CrimePolice Report Filed After Brass Against's Sophia Urista Pees On A Fan’s FaceA fan filed the report after complaining about Sophia Urista's obscene stage antics at 2021's Welcome To Rockville festival.By Angela Savage
- MusicWillow Smith & Tyler Cole Are "The Anxiety" On Self-Titled LPYoung lovers Willow Smith and Tyler Cole come together in musical form as indie rock duo The Anxiety, and their self-titled debut album explores just that and many more emotions.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicKendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Sued Over Black Panther Soundtrack's "Pray For Me"Experimental rock band, Yeasayer, accuses Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd's "Pray For Me" of copyright infringement. By Noah C
- NewsLogic Welcomes Silas To BobbyBoy Records With "Def 2 Ego" Debut SingleSilas will be hard-pressed to forget the momentous release of "Def 2 Ego" under Logic's BobbyBoy Records.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Wore A Metal Shirt That Says "Jesus Is A C**t"Fans are irate after Iggy Azalea rocked an offensive Cradle of Filth shirt.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosTech N9ne, King Iso, & Awaiting Eli Rock Out In "I Won't Quit" VideoKing Iso teams up with Tech N9ne and rock band Awaiting Eli for his newest visual. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicA New Jersey Rock Group Named 4:44 Have Released An EP Titled "Jay-Z""This is a shameless marketing technique."By Matt F