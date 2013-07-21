rescue
- SportsPeyton Hillis Shows Improvement Following Ocean RescuePeyton Hillis heroically saved two kids from the ocean, and now, he is on a path to recovery.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPeyton Hillis In Critical Condition After Rescuing Kids From DrowningPeyton Hillis has been hospitalized after helping rescue multiple family members from drowning.By Cole Blake
- NewsMiami Condo Rescue Efforts Thwarted By Tropical Storm, Death Toll Rises To 32Tropical Storm Elsa poses a significant threat in the effort to find survivors.By Joe Abrams
- RandomLeonardo DiCaprio Ditches Vacation To Help Rescue Man Who Fell OverboardThe man had been treading water for 11 hours.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant Comes To The Rescue Of Car Crash Victims: WatchKobe is for the people.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly "Victim" Forced To Wear Boys' Clothes: Mother Slams "Sick Motherf*cker"Michelle Kramer says her daughter had never been a tomboy.By Zaynab
- MusicT.I.'s Suicide Rescue Of Scott Stapp Clarified By The Former Creed FrontmanScott Stapp clears the air. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDJ Khaled Rescues Friend From Fallen Jet Ski; Basically Auditions For "Bad Boys"DJ Khaled's just asking for a "Bad Boys 3" cameo. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyElon Musk Could Face Legal Issues For "Pedo" Tweet Aimed At British RescuerThe billionaire lashed out on social media after being criticized for his failed attempts to help rescue soccer team in Thailand.By Zaynab
- SocietyThailand Cave Rescue Saves All 12 Boys & Soccer Coach After Being Trapped For WeeksAfter over two weeks, everyone has made it out safely. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyThailand Cave Rescue Saves 8 Children Trapped For Weeks UndergroundFive more victims of the flood are trapped in the caves. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSnoop Dogg Helps Rescue A Stranded Driver On Los Angeles FreewayBefore Sunday's All-Star game, Snoop Dogg reportedly helped rescued a woman who's car broke down on the LA freeway.By Kevin Goddard
- Society$53 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Tangled Around Sea TurtleThe turtle was moving a lot of dope. By David Saric
- MusicMaxo Kream's Family Rescued During Hurricane Harvey FloodingMaxo Kream shares an incredible story of his fans helping out.By Matt F
- NewsT.I. Rescues Car Crash VictimT.I. comes to the rescue of a car crash victim in Inglewood, California.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKelly Rowland & Friends Rescued After Lost At Sea On Private BoatAfter losing their way at sea for 12 hours, Kelly Rowland and friends were rescued on a private boat. By Rose Lilah