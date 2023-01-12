Peyton Hillis was known for being a beast on the football field. He once made the cover of Madden, and he is a legend in Cleveland Browns circles. Overall, he is still beloved by fans, and that will likely never change. That is especially true after his most recent good deed.

According to TMZ, Hillis was at Pensacola Beach in Florida when he saw two kids struggling in the riptides. The children were in danger, and he immediately went out to go and save them. While his rescue effort was successful, Hillis suffered lung and kidney damage.

Peyton Hillis #44 of the New York Giants looks on against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Subsequently, Hillis was airlifted to the hospital where he had to be placed on a ventilator. For much of the week, it seemed as though he was in a very bad way. Friends and family were asking for prayers, and fans were worried about what would happen next.

Now, however, his partner Angela Cole is speaking out about his condition. As it turns out, he is off of the ventilator and is currently working toward a full recovery. He may not be out of the woods yet, although this is great news.

“So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Cole wrote. “Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates. We continue to hope for Hillis’ recovery.

