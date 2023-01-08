Former star running back Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after rescuing several members of his family from drowning. Hillis was reportedly hospitalized after helping save two children with another adult off the coast of Florida.

Peyton’s uncle, Greg Hillis, updated fans on his status on Facebook. He says that he’s “doing better” and that he’s “having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”

BALTIMORE, MD – DECEMBER 24: Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the closing moments of the Browns 20-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Greg wrote: “I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started, I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

TMZ obtained pictures from the incident on Friday, showing lifeguards and medical professionals assisting Hillis on the beach. A helicopter later arrived, airlifting Hillis to a hospital to receive treatment.

Peyton Hillis played for four teams during his NFL career, including the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs. He was in the league from 2008 to 2015.

He played his college ball for Arkansas, rushing for 960 total yards behind Darren McFadden.

Hillis also graced the cover of Madden 12 after a fan vote to determine the cover star.

Hillis has taken an interest in acting in recent years, making his debut in 2022’s The Hunting.

[Via]