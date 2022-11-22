Shannon Sharpe was a beloved player during his time in the NFL. Consequently, his opinion is one that is largely respected. Say what you will about how NBA commentary, Sharpe is always on point while talking about the NFL. That said, it should come as no surprise that he has a few thoughts on the Washington Commanders.

Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders

Just a few weeks ago, we reported on how Dan Snyder is planning on finally selling the Washington Commanders. Subsequently, we have seen plenty of rumors surrounding who might buy the team. Of course, the biggest rumor is that Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are planning on creating an ownership group.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Recently, TMZ caught up with Shannon Sharpe at LAX, where he was asked about Jay-Z’s potential involvement. While nothing is set in stone right now, Sharpe is a big fan of the rapper getting involved. Furthermore, Sharpe believes this will bring a lot more diversity to the league. This is something the NFL desperately needs, and Jay-Z would provide that.

Shannon Sharpe Speaks

“It’s a good look,” Sharpe said. “It shows we’re trying to diversify and we’re trying to expand. And we’re trying to do the right things.” Moving forward, there is no guarantee that Jay-Z and Bezos will make the move, although Commanders fans can only hope.

The Commanders are a team that is starting to get better. Their future is getting a lot brighter, and if you are a fan of the team, you can’t help but feel good about Snyder’s potential sale. Moreover, with Jay-Z and Bezos at the helm, we could see a much tighter management style that benefits not just the players, but the team’s front office as well.

