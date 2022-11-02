Over the last couple of decades, Dan Snyder has been heralded as the worst owner in professional sports. It took the man years before changing the name of the Washington Commanders, and for the most part, he has been accused of doing some truly awful things.

At the time of writing this, the NFL is investigating Snyder for a bevy of reasons. There is this sense that the owners are trying to get Snyder ousted and that a huge expose could be on its way. Meanwhile, Snyder believes the other owners are the dirty ones, and he was reportedly looking to exact some sort of revenge.

All of this has led to calls to sell the team. The Commanders organization would be a lot better with him gone, and fans have felt that way for years. As it turns out, those supporters may get what they’ve always wanted.

According to a new report from Forbes, Snyder and his wife Tanya have hired Bank Of America Securities. They are a firm that has aided in the sale of numerous sports teams, and that is exactly why Snyder has hired them. He is looking at options for selling the team, although, it remains to be seen if this is a full-blown sale or simply an off-loading of minority shares.

Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America Securities to help sell the Washington Commanders, according to Forbes. Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options and a transaction could be for the entire team or a minority stake (a big difference).

Snyder has been known for having a big ego, and it is a very real possibility that this is one big troll and middle finger to his detractors. This could also be a genuine sale, especially if Snyder believes he is about to be exposed for some truly heinous misdeeds.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver succumbed to public pressure and his put his NBA franchise up for sale. Perhaps we are seeing something similar from Snyder, who has yet to receive any sort of punishment or accusation from the NFL.

This is still a developing story