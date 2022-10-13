Dan Snyder is not well-liked around the NFL. The Washington Commanders owner has been shrouded in controversy for much of his tenure as team owner, and if you were to ask the rest of the league, they would probably tell you that they want him gone.

In the last year alone, Snyder has been investigated for sexual assault cover-ups, revenue fraud, and a whole host of other issues that threaten to have him removed from the NFL. If this were the NBA, one could say that Snyder would have probably been removed from his post already.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

In a new report from ESPN, Snyder is threatening to go scorched earth on the NFL. He believes the NFL is run like the mafia and that the rest of the owners are doing similar things to him. He reportedly has “dirt” on the league that could threaten to “blow it up.”

For now, most owners simply see him as a big joke that no one particularly cares for. That said, if Snyder does, indeed, have this kind of “dirt” on the league, then Goodell might have to hold off on any potential punishments. After all, the league has always been about protecting the shield.

Will Newton/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

[Via]