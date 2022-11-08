Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos have a few things in common, namely, they are both billionaires. Of course, Bezos is on a completely different level as he is the second richest man in the world. That said, there is no doubt that they both have a ton of influence in the world.

Commanders For Sale

As it stands, Jay-Z and Bezos are being linked to one another due to their supposed interest in the Washington Commanders. After years of criticism and investigations, Dan Snyder is finally gearing up to sell his NFL franchise. There is a belief it could sell for $7 billion, which means Bezos is the perfect man to buy the team.

Rapper, Jay-Z is seen following the conclusion of Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jay-Z has always expressed interest in owning an NFL franchise, and he has the resources to be a partner to Bezos. Well, as it turns out, that partnership may very well become a reality. According to TMZ, these two even had dinner together in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The two men were reportedly dining at a restaurant called Horses which is located on the Sunset Strip. This meeting lasted for a few hours, although Hov opted to stay at the establishment for a few hours longer.

A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle … because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA — breaking bread for more than two hours. https://t.co/G6n7kh2Sjo — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 8, 2022

Purchasing an NFL franchise is not something you can just do overnight. There is a lot of planning and negotiating that goes into it. Regardless, Jay-Z and Bezos are perfect partners, and we’re sure they would be better than Snyder. Snyder has been a disaster, and Hov will be looking to change that team’s culture, for the better.

What Will Snyder Do?

The Commanders’ current owner has not yet made it clear whether or not he plans to sell the entire franchise. There is still a chance he is only selling minority shares. If that’s true, then Commanders fans are in actual hell.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think of this dynamic duo, in the comments below.

