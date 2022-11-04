Dan Snyder is considered to be the worst owner in professional sports. Fans of the Washington Commanders have been calling for him to sell the team for years, and it looks like it actually may happen. With pressure from the NFL in the form of a misconduct investigation, it seems like Snyder is feeling the heat.

Earlier this week, Snyder even enlisted Bank Of America Securities which means he is gearing up to give up significant shares. It remains to be seen whether or not he will actually sell the whole team, however, if he does, there will be plenty of potential buyers.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Over the last few days, there have been reports that Jeff Bezos might want to buy the team. He already owns the Washington Post, which means he has business in the area. Purchasing the Commanders would be huge for the Billionaire, especially when you consider how Amazon has rights to the NFL already.

Now, Bloomberg is saying that Bezos could have a high-profile business partner. That person is none other than Jay-Z. Jay has expressed interest in sports team ownership in the past, and purchasing the Commanders just makes sense. Of course, he wouldn’t be able to purchase the whole team, but he can afford a stake.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Commanders are supposedly worth $5.6 billion. This means they are one of the most expensive franchises in the league. It only makes sense that this would be the case when you realize how historic the Commanders are. Not to mention, they are in a huge market.

It will be a while before we know if the Commanders are truly up for a 100 percent sale. If they are, it will be historic for the NFL as this could be one of the biggest transactions in professional sports history.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are still plenty of moving parts to this story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NFL.