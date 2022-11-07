Kevin Durant was born in Washington, D.C., which means he grew up watching the Washington Commanders. Of course, the team had a different name when he was coming of age, but we digress. Durant loves his Commanders, and he is always paying attention to them come Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Commanders haven’t always been very good. Instead, they have actually been a disaster, especially under Dan Snyder. Snyder is considered to be the worst owner in sports, and for years, there have been calls to sell the team to someone competent.

Snyder Finally Listens

Just last week, we reported on how Snyder had enlisted a firm to facilitate a sale of the Commanders. After years of begging, it seems like Snyder is ready to acquiesce. Whether or not he sells 100 percent of the team, still remains to be seen. That said, the team could fetch upwards of $7 billion, according to Ian Rapoport.

On the #Commanders possible sale: My understanding is that number could reach $7B with a timeline of the March league meeting if all goes well. https://t.co/qWa4LxE0zy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

Durant Interested?

Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are expected to form some sort of ownership group. According to Nick Friedell of ESPN, Durant is very interested in being a part of it. Whether or not he will be able to, still remains to be seen.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant explained. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

Getting in on these types of deals can be incredibly difficult. You need to have a lot of money, and you also need some connections. As a Brookly Net, we’re sure Durant has ample access to Jay-Z. That said, perhaps KD can become an owner of the Commanders.

