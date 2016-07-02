rental
- MusicBirdman Slapped With $150K Lawsuit For Breach Of Rental Contract: ReportBirdman was recently sued by Cycad Management for five months worth of back rent and unpaid cleaning fees. By Brianna Lawson
- MoviesUniversal To Release Films Currently In Theaters As $20 Rentals: ReportFor $20 bucks, fans can stream a couple Universal films from their home starting Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeH&M Plans To Test Clothing Rental Service For Environmental PurposesH&M is trying new things. By Chantilly Post
- AnticsFetty Wap's Apocalyptic Stay At Rental Home: Damages RevealedRental home in shambles. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRed Cafe Arrested For Car Theft, Released On $25,000 BondRed Cafe failed to return the Chevy Impala he rented eons ago.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black's Fingerprints, Porsche & 9mm Gun Linked To March ShootingThe Feds have Kodak Black on his back foot.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Paying $450K A Month For Luxurious Malibu Beachfront Home: ReportKylie's got herself a Malibu get away. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller's House Is Back On The Market & Available For RentThe real estate property is up for grabs.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Rent L.A. Mansion For $100,000 A MonthThe lake-front home includes 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.By Trevor Smith
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Trashing Two Mansions He Rented In AtlantaThe rental company wants $203,400 to realign both rental spaces.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlockbuster Closes Its Last Two Stores In Alaska, Only One Store Left In The USBlockbuster is almost extinct. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMan Who Rents "Ted" & Forgets To Return It For Years May Face Jail TimeLonnie Perry owes $218 for the rental. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTravis Scott Sues Exotic Car Rental Company Over Alleged $100K Extortion AttemptTravis Scott goes to court over alleged blackmail.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentJake Paul Hit With Massive Lawsuit Over Damaged Rental HomeJake Paul might have to pay the price for his wild behavior. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCalvin Harris Sued Over Alleged Home Rental ScamHarris was reportedly not forthcoming with the truth about the house.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentKylie & Kendall Jenner Eviction Notice A Big MisunderstandingThe eviction of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's office in NY was just a big misunderstanding.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Rents Her Hollywood Mansion For A Cool $16.5K Per MonthYou too can live in Rihanna's mansion for a hefty fee.
By David Saric
- MusicAriana Grande Reportedly Dropped Some Serious Cash On Ski GetawayAriana Grande lived like a queen while vacationing in Colorado. By Matt F
- GossipNicki Minaj Still Partying In Turks & Caicos Amid Meek Mill Breakup RumorsNicki Minaj's birthday celebration in the Turks & Caicos has now been going strong for almost a week. Meek Mill is no longer on the island. By Angus Walker
- NewsDesiigner Sued For Allegedly Crashing A Friend's Rental FerrariThe GOOD Music artist is the target of a $500,000 lawsuit by a rental company that believes he crashed a Ferrari of theirs in June. By Angus Walker
- GossipMeek Mill & Nicki Minaj Lease Beverly Hills Home For $30K/MonthLooks like Meek and Nicki are still going strong. The couple has reportedly begun to rent a ridiculously expensive mansion in Beverly Hills. By Angus Walker
- NewsChris Brown Disputes Reports He Trashed His Villa In IbizaChris Brown suggests vandalism claims from landlord are fabricated.By Trevor Smith