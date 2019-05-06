regina hall
- TVRegina Hall Movies: The Comedy Queen's Funniest RolesRegina Hall is an icon with films that have become cult classics. What's your favorite movie starring the comedy queen?By Victor Omega
- MoviesRegina Hall Gives An Update On "Girls Trip 2"The movie has been delayed for quite some time.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureCrime Mob's Princess Reacts To Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown's "Knuck If You Buck" VideoThe Mob member seemed to approve of the group's song being used in new "Honk For Jesus" film. By hnhh
- TVTaye Diggs Announces "The Best Man" Series On PeacockThe award-winning film is being turned into a television series.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVRegina Hall, Amy Schumer & Wanda Sykes To Host 2022 OscarsA trio of women will be hosting this year's Oscars.
By Jordan Schenkman
- SongsRegina Hall Praised Online Following Hilarious 50th Birthday SongRegina Hall is celebrating her birthday in style.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesJada Pinkett Smith Reunites With "Girls Trip" Cast On "Red Table Talk"Jada Pinkett Smith invited her former "Girls Trip" co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall to join her on "Red Table Talk" via video chat.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureQueen Latifah Names Supermodel Adriana Lima As Her Celebrity CrushQueen Latifah joined her "Girls Trip" costars on "Red Table Talk" where she revealed her celebrity crush is Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima.By Erika Marie
- MusicBET Awards 2019: Complete List Of Nominees & WinnersThe full list of winners from Sunday's ceremony.By Milca P.
- Music2019 BET Awards: The Comprehensive List Of Performers & PresentersThe list of presenters for the 2019 BET Awards has been made official.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Psyched For "BET Experience" With Migos Despite Looming IndictmentMigos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Cardi B, G-Eazy to perform the penultimate warm-up for Sunday's BET Awards gala.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAaron McGruder Shares First Look Of Huey Freeman's Redesign For "The Boondocks"Sony Animated Pictures announced, "The Boondocks" is returning in 2020 with original creator Aaron McGruder.By Aron A.
- MusicMary J. Blige Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2019 BET AwardsThe legendary singer is set to be honored at this year's June 23 ceremony.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCommon Says Therapy Revealed Why He Can't Hold Romantic RelationshipsThe rapper said he's addicted to pursuing romance more than he is about staying in a relationship.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Hopeful "Girls Trip" Sequel Will Happen: "I Have Been Petitioning For It"A "Girls Trip 2" is not in the works.By Chantilly Post