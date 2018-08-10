rape case
- PoliticsVideo Deposition Of Donald Trump Made Public In Civil CaseDonald Trump's video deposition has been made public.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Mosey Gets Candid After Beating Rape Case: "I Had To Rebuild My Whole Life"Lil Mosey speaks out in his first interview since he was acquitted in his rape trial.By Aron A.
- CrimeJudge Blocks Lil Mosey's Consensual Sex Defense In Rape CaseThe judge in Lil Mosey's rape case has decided to block his lawyers from using prior acts of consensual sex as a defense.By Brianna Lawson
- SportsKellen Winslow Jr. Receives New Sentence After Rape Case Plea DealKellen Winslow Jr recently entered a new plea deal.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeChris Brown Rape Case Dropped By Alleged VictimChris Brown's alleged rape case, in which a woman filed a $17 million lawsuit against him for a sexual assault that took place at his house, has been dropped.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Latest To Slam Gayle King & OprahAri Lennox criticizes Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant's rape allegations in her interview with Lisa Leslie.By Lynn S.
- CrimeChris Brown To Be Deposed In Alleged Rape CaseChris Brown has been ordered by a judge to pay $2,500 in sanctions to the alleged rape victim and sit for a deposition later this month.By Lynn S.
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Brother's Sentencing Date For Child Rape Case RevealedJelani Maraj will be sentenced later this month.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKellen Winslow Jr. Pleads Guilty To Rape After Being Convicted In Separate CaseWinslow was convicted of raping a homeless woman earlier this year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Served Lawsuit In Las Vegas Rape CaseThe case has been moved from Nevada to Federal court.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Showing "Disrespect" In Paris Rape CaseChris Brown did not attend a court hearing in a case where he is being accused of rape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Begs For Jail Release So He Can Fight Rape TrialKodak Black has criminal cases in different states.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Sexual Assault Case: Prosecutor Wants To Begin Trial This SummerHe faces 30 years in prison if convicted.By Erika Marie
- MusicMystikal Released From Prison After Posting $3 Million BondMystikal is a free man.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChris Brown Is Back Home With The "Most Important" Women In His LifeChris Brown is home and feeling good. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Says Woman Suing For Alleged Rape Refuses To Hand Over TextsJane Doe is trying to block Chris Brown from receiving her phone record.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRussell Simmons Uses Support Of #MeToo In Defence To Get Rape Case DroppedRussell Simmons is still trying to defend himself against Jane Doe. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj's Boyfriend's 1994 Rape Case: Victim Details Are Brutal & TerrifyingNew details on Kenneth Petty's rape case has surfaced,By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Is Suing Reporter Over Misinformation About Her Brother's Legal CaseNicki Minaj threw shots at the reporter yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRussell Simmons' Rape Case Continues As Judge Denies Plea Of DismissalRussell Simmons has 20 days to respond to rape allegations. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJudge May Force Retrial In Nicki Minaj’s Brother's Rape Case Amid Juror MisconductJelani Maraj may be heading back to court. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj's Brother's Rape Case Receives Juror Misconduct InquiryJurors in Jelani Maraj's rape case are being reviewed.By Chantilly Post
- MusicA$AP Bari Won't Be Charged In Rape Case: ReportA$AP Bari has reportedly been cleared of rape charges stemming from an incident in November 2017.By Aron A.