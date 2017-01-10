pope francis
- Pop CulturePope Francis Discusses Views On Porn, Abortion, & MorePope Francis sat down with a group of young adults between the ages of 20 and 25 for a new Hulu documentary.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureElon Musk Visits Pope Francis With His 4 Kids, Breaks Twitter SilenceThe tech tycoon, admittedly an atheist, paid the Pope a Vatican visit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomPope Francis Likes Another Instagram Model's Thirst TrapPope Francis is wyling out on Instagram, allegedly "liking" an IG model's sexy picture for the second time.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPope Francis To Meet With Five NBA Stars About Social JusticePope Francis recently reached out to the National Basketball Player's Association.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureVatican Investigating Pope Francis's IG Account "Liking" Model's Sexy PhotoThe model tweeted, "At least I'm going to heaven."By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePope Francis Promotes Universal Basic Income In Easter LetterPope Francis advocates for universal basic income in his new Easter letter.By Cole Blake
- RandomPope Francis Apologizes After Slapping Away Woman's HandThe Pope lost his patience.By Milca P.
- GramDrake’s Baby Mama Meets Pope Francis & Gifts Him With A PaintingSophie Brussaux shares photos of her hanging out with Pope Francis.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyPope Francis Pledges $500,000 For Migrants Stuck At US BorderPope Francis defies Donald Trump's stunted US border policy with a sizable donation.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPope Francis Equates Abortion To Nazi Racial EugenicsPope Francis on tour lobbying against Abortion.By Devin Ch
- SneakersMichigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Gifted The Pope "Michigan" Air Jordan 5sAir Jordan PEs for Pope Francis.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyPope Francis Supports Public BreastfeedingA hungry child should not be denied his mother's breast due to squeamish onlookers, says the Pope. By Angus Walker