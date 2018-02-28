plus size
- GramYK Osiris Shoots His Shot At Lizzo & Gets Twerked On By A BBWYK is waiting on Lizzo to respond to his DM.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureLizzo Previews Her Shapewear Brand Yitty For "Every Damn Body"Lizzo announces her new shapewear brand Yitty, which will be releasing through her partnership with Fabletics.By Vay Laine
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Rants About Plus-Size Models Magazine Cover: "You Should Be Ashamed"The magazine featured 11 women speaking about wellness at any size, but Owens accused them of glamorizing obesity.By Erika Marie
- GramBeyoncé Thanks Fans For Ivy Park x Adidas Support Amid Backlash Over SizesSome fans weren't happy that bigger sizes weren't included.By Erika Marie
- LifeNike Praised For Its Plus-Size Women's Mannequin At London Flagship StoreNike just did the damn thing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFuture Accused Of Rejecting Woman From Entering Club: "No Fatties"A plus-size model is saying that Future wouldn't let her inside the club he was in.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Earns Backlash For Savage X Fenty's Plus Size CollectionCustomers noticed differences in the products offered across sizes. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentHalsey Fires Back Against Anti-Trans Comments By Victoria's Secret"We stand in solidarity."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentRebel Wilson Catches Shade For Claiming To Be First Plus-Size Star In A Rom-ComRebel Wilson clarifies her comments about her upcoming film. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAshley Graham Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On The BeachThe model avoided a very public display. By David Saric
- EntertainmentThis Video Of Ashley Graham Twerking Is EverythingOkay Ashley, we see you.By Chantilly Post