peloton
- Pop CulturePeloton Removes Kanye's Music From Classes: ReportThe company issued a statement saying their future classes won't host any tunes from West's catalog.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePeloton Sued Over Unlicensed Use Of Cypress Hill, House Of Pain Songs: ReportDJ Mugg's Soul Assassins Inc. reportedly filed the lawsuit last week and condemned Peloton for repeatedly facing court cases over the same issue.By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePeloton And Verzuz Reveal Their New PartnershipThe collaboration will kick off with a couple of Brandy vs. Monica classes. By hnhh
- MusicMonica Laughs At Fan Who Thinks "The Boy Is Mine" Fight With Brandy Is RealThe singer addresses a tweet from a fan who said she had "secondhand embarrassment" for the singers over the track.By Erika Marie
- SportsBeyoncé Partners With Peloton For HBCU "Homecoming"-Themed WorkoutsWhile Beyoncé may not have been able to attend an HBCU herself, her new multi-year partnership with Peloton is the latest nod to those who do. By Noor Lobad
- RandomGuy From Peloton Ad Gets Real Life Girlfriend A Peloton For ChristmasLife imitating art?By Milca P.
- Pop Culture“Boy Meets World” Star Maitland Ward Is Down For Hallmark, Peloton Porno’s“Let’s do a Peloton porn” - the former Boy Meets World actress laughs about doing.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomActor In Disgraced Peloton Commercial Speaks On "Malicious Feedback"Just wasn't his role.By Chantilly Post
- TechPeloton's Market Value Suffers A $942 Million Drop Following Backlash From Holiday AdThe poorly-received ad for the stationary bikes has deeply affected the company's stock value.By Lynn S.
- RandomPeloton's Holiday Ad Has People Fuming Over Its Ridiculous PremiseThere's just so much wrong here.By Lynn S.