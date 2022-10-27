When it rains, it pours, and Kanye West is feeling flooded at the moment. Within days of doubling down on his anti-Semitic remarks and pro-White Lives Matter stance, West has felt a ripple effect as his partnerships have dissolved. Forbes reported that due to the abrupt end to Ye’s relationship with Adidas, the rapper is no longer listed as a billionaire. Overall, it has been estimated that West lost upwards of $2 billion in less than a week, and as he returns to Instagram, more companies are cutting ties.

Most recently, Peloton has added its name to the growing list of brands that are staying arm’s length from West. According to TMZ, the company has banned West’s catalog from its classes.

Peloton released a statement yesterday (October 26) that mirrored several others coming from corporations in recent days.

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music on our platform. This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members.”

“You should know this was a decision we made immediately following his remarks. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a Member of our Peloton community.”

While it seemed that the initial corporate backlash was fixed on Ye’s fashion brand, this scandal quickly moved into his music. Spotify has refused to drop his catalog as Apple Music reportedly has removed their curated Kanye West “Essentials” playlist. Stem also announced this week that they planned to remove all of West’s music from their platform, as well.

West does seem to be trying to salvage what he can, but the court of public opinion is unrelenting. He attempted to show face at the Skechers headquarters when he arrived unannounced, but West was turned away.

In a statement, Skechers clarified that West made his appearance with a film crew and without warning, adding that they do not have any plans to work with him in the future.

The footwear company Skechers said that Kanye West, also known as Ye, had come to its corporate offices in Los Angeles "unannounced and uninvited" and was escorted from the building, where he had been "engaged in unauthorized filming." https://t.co/6ZIpEsIzvX pic.twitter.com/md8uSignnH — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 27, 2022

