- Music2Pac Was "Tense" Leading Up To His Death, Outlawz Rapper Napoleon ClaimsAccording to Napoleon, 2Pac was "kind of paranoid."By Caroline Fisher
- BeefPusha-T's Renewed Drake Beef Exhausts FansPusha-T implied Drake is a snitch for alerting the label about his diss bars on an unreleased Pop Smoke song, causing fans to react on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha-T Responds To Young Thug, Demands Removal From Pop Smoke Deluxe AlbumPusha-T suggests Drake is a snitch in his response to Young Thug before demanding his removal from the upcoming Pop Smoke deluxe album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Addresses Pusha-T's Drake Diss: "I Don't Respect [It]"Young Thug speaks out against Pusha-T's verse on the leaked Pop Smoke song with him, Push, and Gunna.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMoney Man Returns With "Exotic Freestyle"Money Man drops off some new music.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Explains What Happens In His Head During A Bipolar "Episode"Kanye West gets candid about his bipolar diagnosis. By Chantilly Post
- NewsMoney Man & Lil Gotit Puff On "New Strains" In Their New CollabMoney Man and Lil Gotit team up for a banger.By Aron A.
- NewsMoney Man Drops Off "At All Cost"Money Man drops off his latest single, "At All Cost."By Aron A.
- NewsMoney Man Drops Off His New Single "Way It Is"Money Man returns with a new single off of "Paranoia."By Aron A.
- MusicDave East Reveals Title Of Debut Album & Expected ReleaseDave East's debut studio album is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2019.By Aron A.
- SportsFormer Golden State Warrior Clifford Rozier Has Passed Away At 45The former NBA lottery pick had fallen on hard times.By Devin Ch
- MusicYung Lean "Blessed To Have Met Fredo Santana" 3 Days Before DeathYung Lean touched by grief yet again, in chance encounter with Fredo Santana days before his passing.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosDave East Shares Short Film For “The Hated” Featuring NasCheck out Dave East's new 10-minute short film for "The Hated," featuring Nas.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDave East Announces "Paranoia 2" Release DateDave East shares the release date for his next album.=By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsDave East "Paranoia: A True Story" (Review)Dave East delivers his major label debut, as he prepares for the mainstream.By Oliver W. Colbert
- ProfilesDave East Is Bringing New York Back On His Own TermsWith the release of "Paranoia," Dave East has the weight of New York rap on his back. By Angus Walker
- MusicDave East Drops "Paranoia" Cover Art"Paranoia: A True Story" is due out August 18th. By Aron A.
- MusicDave East Announces "Paranoia" Release Date"Paranoia" is coming.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPerfectDave East calls on Chris Brown for the first official single off "Paranoia" called "Perfect."By Kevin Goddard
- HNHH TVDave East - "What Is The Hold Up"Dave East Premieres "What Is The Hold Up" with HNHH!! By Jasmina Cuevas
- NewsDave East "Party Monster (EastMix)" VideoDave East drops a video for his impressive "Starboy" remix. By Angus Walker