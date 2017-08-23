officers
- Pop CultureStunna 4 Vegas Records His Arrest Live On InstagramStunna 4 Vegas recorded his arrest live on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Attorneys Urge LMPD To Get Rid Of Plainclothes OfficersBreonna Taylor's attorneys want the LMPD to follow in the NYPD's footsteps and disband their plainclothes police unit.By Lynn S.
- RandomPolice Banned From Using Amazon's Facial Recognition Technology For A YearAmazon has officially banned all police officers from using their controversial facial recognition technology, Rekognition, for a whole year.By Lynn S.
- RandomBuffalo Emergency Response Team Quits In Solidarity With Cops Who Shoved Old ManThe entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team has resigned in response to the suspension of two cops who were filmed shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground.By Lynn S.
- CrimeTwo Charged Ex-Minneapolis Officers Blame Derek Chauvin For George Floyd's DeathTwo of the former Minneapolis officers recently charged in the death of George Floyd are putting the sole blame on Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of second degree murder.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor Would Have Been 27 Today: Here's How To Demand JusticeOn what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday, the three officers involved in her death still have not been arrested. Here's how to demand justice.By Lynn S.
- RandomNYPD Officer Urges Cops To "Shoot" & "Run Over" Protestors Via RadioA message sent over the citywide police scanner urges officers to "shoot" and "run over" protestors.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Urges Fans To Sign "Justice For George Floyd" PetitionKim Kardashian is urging her supporters to sign a petition to have all the officers involved in George Floyd's death charged with murder.By Cole Blake
- SocietyChicago PD Surrenders Video Of Jussie Smollett Tying Rope Around His Neck: WatchThe Chicago Police Dept. releases hundreds of audio clippings in one fell swoop.By Devin Ch
- MusicLAPD Denies Any Association With "Disrespectful Officers" Exposed By The GameThe LAPD claims the audio clip The Game posted wasn't broadcast using their signature "digital frequency."By Devin Ch
- MusicIce-T Reportedly Ticketed By Cops After Neglecting To Pay Bridge TollIce-T is an outlaw, the McLaren his steed. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyCop Guilty Of Killing Unarmed Black Teen Jordan Edwards Sentenced To 15 YearsThe officer who shot and killed Jordan Edwards receives sentence of 15 years.By Milca P.
- MusicVing Rhames Held At Gunpoint By Police Responding To An Alleged BurglaryVing Rhames relays a personal story of systemic racism on "The Clay Cane Show."By Devin Ch
- SocietyNYPD Questions Two Officers For Not Helping Prevent Bronx Teen's DeathThey need some answers. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKatt Williams Reportedly Under Investigation From The IRSThe feds are coming after Katt Williams.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyRikers Island Inmate Granted $3.9 Million Settlement Following Brutal AttackJahmal Lightfoot is receiving legal restitution for his traumatic experience. By David Saric
- MusicDrake-Inspired Rap Video From NYPD Cops Is Hilariously CringeworthyDrake gets a shout-out in a recent NYPD rap video. By Matt F
- SocietyNYPD Police Union Video Claiming "Blue Racism" Sparks ControversyThe NYPD Sergeant's Union is under fire.By Matt F