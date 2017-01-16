movie trailers
- Pop Culture"The American Society Of Magical Negroes" Trailer Sparks Social Media PushbackThe upcoming satirical comedy is a play on the Spike Lee-coined film trope of "Magical Negroes"—and it has social media talking.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKeanu Reeves Returns In "John Wick: Chapter 4" TrailerWatch the trailer to see Keanu Reeves return for the franchise's fourth film, "John Wick: Chapter 4." By Emily Burr
- MoviesTimothée Chalamet & Zendaya Star In New "Dune" TrailerThe second trailer of "Dune" comes ahead of its October 1st release. By Joe Abrams
- MoviesJamie Foxx Stars In Pixar's "Soul" Trailer As Animated Jazz MusicianJamie Foxx makes history as the main character in Pixar's first black-led animation film, and the studio recently shared the film's full trailer.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMeek Mill Shows Off His Acting Skills In First Full-Length Trailer For "Charm City Kings"Meek Mill makes a great start to his acting career in the first full-length trailer for Sony's "12 O'Clock Boys"-inspired upcoming film "Charm City Kings."By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesPete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Are Bad Influences In "Big Time Adolescence"Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly star in the upcoming Hulu film about a teen who idolizes his sister's college dropout ex-boyfriend.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWarner Bros. R-Rated "Mortal Kombat" Animated Film Gets A Trailer"Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge" brings it back to the beginning with Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero & other beloved characters.By Keenan Higgins
- Music"Hustlers" Drops Trailer With Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, & More"Hustlers" has a star line-up including Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Cardi B, Constance Wu, and more.By Erika Marie
- MoviesGuillermo Del Toro's "Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark" Has Haunting Official TrailerThe film hits theaters on August 9.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Loqueesha" Film Draws Social Media Accusations Of Modern Day BlackfaceThe film's director compared the movie to "White Chicks."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Reveals How He Prepared For "Detective Pikachu" Role In Hilarious TrailerRyan Reynolds jokes about "Detective Pikachu" role with wife Blake Lively.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Trailer Debuts During Academy AwardsThe star-studded film is set to be a hit for Marvel Studios.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Hellboy" Just Wants To Smash Things In First Trailer For New MovieDavid Harbour stars in the new version of "Hellboy."By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Debuts Destructive New TrailerThe second "Godzilla" trailer is action-packed.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesKeke Palmer Stars As A Lesbian Pimp In New Film: Watch The Trailer"Pimp" is executive produced by Lee Daniels and stars Keke Palmer and DMX.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Hellboy" Trailer Leaks From New York Comic-ConThe bootleg copy of the trailer has since been removed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem-Produced "Bodied" Trailer Is A Hilarious Look Inside World Of Battle Rap"Bodied" will be in theaters next month.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesRobert De Niro Plays Bernie Madoff In "Wizard Of Lies"HBO serving up heat as usual.By hnhh