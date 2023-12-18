"The American Society Of Magical Negroes" Trailer Sparks Social Media Pushback

It looks as if Kobi Libii's upcoming satirical film has ruffled a few feathers. The recently released trailer for The American Society of Magical Negroes has tongues wagging on social media. Libii, who wears both the writer's and director's hats, is taking a critical look at a long-standing Hollywood cliché: the portrayal of a Black character existing primarily to assist and soothe the white protagonist in their cinematic journey. Though this narrative pattern has been a regular feature in films, it wasn't officially named until renowned filmmaker Spike Lee coined the term "Magical Negro."

Satire (noun): a literary work holding up human vices and follies to ridicule or scorn. Merriam-Webster

Hollywood is overflowing with examples of "Magical Negroes" who have made cinematic history. Take, for example, The Shining's Dick Hallorann, who was also later portrayed by both Scatman Crothers and Melvin Van Peebles in the 1980 film and 1997 television series adaptations, respectively. There is also Whoopi Goldberg as Oda Mae Brown in Ghost, Chris Rock in Dogma, and Michael Clarke Duncan in The Green Mile. Kobi Libii and Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev shone a satirical spotlight on the cliché. However, not everyone was laughing, and even those aware of the film's purpose questioned if it was executed in a way that would resonate with Black audiences.

The American Society Of Magical Negroes Delivers Its Trailer

After the trailer for The American Society of Magical Negroes hit the internet, some weren't pleased. The teaser quickly made its way through several social media platforms, and soon, the commentary was plentiful. From the title alone, some users, many Black creators, expressed they expected Harry Potter-meets-Black-Culture. However, the synopsis clearly caught them off guard.

The main character, Aren (Justice Smith), a young Black man, “is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.” Multihyphenate Hollywood titan David Alan Grier joins the cast as Aren's mentor, guiding him through his new reality.

A pivotal scene teased in the trailer lays the film's groundwork. Aren is asked, “What’s the most dangerous animal on the planet?" The response: "White people when they feel uncomfortable." The dialogue continues, "That’s why we fight white discomfort every day. Because the happier they are, the safer we are.” Additionally, the film incorporates romantic comedy elements, with Aren falling for a white woman named Lizzie (An-Li Bogan). This storyline also became a critical talking point. Some viewers argued that it diluted the film's broader message into merely an interracial romance.

Libii Described The Film As "Comic Exaggeration"

The development of this film has been in the works for some time. Four years ago, in an interview with Eric Lavallée for IonCinema at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Libii explained that Magical Negroes is set in our current political climate and addresses controversial topics with comedic nuances that aren't as aggressive as politically-centered movies.

"The film is set right now. It's definitely going to be a growth from my background in comedy," Libii said at the time. The Indiana-born and bred actor and writer has worked extensively in television and the theater. This includes the satirical news show Opposition with Jordan Klepper on Comedy Central. "To me, comic exaggeration is one of the cleanest, most evocative ways to talk about some of the harder-to-talk-about elements of being a Person of Color in America. And so, that's very much this script's placement. And it's explicitly political in that it's not talking about policy or laws or anything like that. But any time you're messing around with those themes, it ends up being political."

"It's very much a comedy; it's a heartwarming comedy in a lot of ways," the filmmaker continued. "And I think people will feel energized and uplifted by it at the end. But it is also a racial satire with some real teeth to it. So, it's not afraid to bite, while at the same time, it will pour something nice on the wound before you leave."

Honestly, We Won't Know Anything Until We See The Movie

If we're taking things at face value, it isn't difficult to pinpoint the reason for unrest, even if it's all made with purpose. Reactions have been scathing, to say the least—especially on TikTok, where popular Black creators give the film critical hot takes. There are promises of boycotting purely based on this trailer alone. These criticisms aren't new in thought or execution, which begs the question of why, with satirical releases of this nature, we're faced with the same judgmental conversations before dissecting the intentionality in the screenwriting itself.

Perhaps, as some critics have suggested, audiences are used to having the rug pulled from under them. Possibly, as others stated, they've grown disheartened with opportunities to creatively express Black culture without feeling like filmmakers are playing them for fools. Or, Black audiences are exhausted with stereotypes altogether, from Black struggles to "white saviors." We won't truly know what The American Society of Magical Negroes is trying to communicate until March 2024, when it hits theaters.

As a frontrunning star at next year's Sundance Film Festival, cinephiles, even the backbiters, are sitting with curious excitement for Magical Negroes's global arrival. As we grow closer to the date, conversations surrounding the film and Lee's term are only expected to increase.

Social Media's Mixed Reactions To The Trailer

What are your thoughts on The American Society Magical Negroes trailer?