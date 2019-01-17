Michael Jackson Estate
- MusicMichael Jackson's Mother To Testify In Estate TrialThe late pop star's mother doesn't want his music sold. By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Estate & Sony Music Reach Settlement Over Alleged Fake MusicBoth parties reached an agreement regarding the 2014 controversy.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVMichael Jackson’s Estate Wins Appeal Over HBO’S “Leaving Neverland”An appeals court handed a win to Michael Jackson's estate that will allow it to pursue arbitration in the lawsuit over the 2019 HBO documentary.
By Faysia Green
- NewsMichael Jackson's Accusers Happy That Lawsuits May Go To Trial After Being DismissedThey had a minor victory in court on Monday.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson Estate & HBO ''Leaving Neverland'' Court Battle Wages OnHBO tried to appeal the arbitration order in a battle with Michael Jackson's estate over ''Leaving Neverland.''By Sandra E
- GossipMichael Jackson's Estate Made Nearly $2 Billion Since His Death: ReportMJ's estate was initially $500M in debt at the time of his death but his estate turned that around. By Aron A.
- Emmy Awards 2019Michael Jackson's Estate Calls "Leaving Neverland" Emmy Win "A Complete Farce""Leaving Neverland" took home the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.By Noah C
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Says HBO Is In Breach Of Contract With "Leaving Neverland"The singer and the network had a "non-disparagement clause" back in 1992 and now the estate is suing for $100 million.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson Estate Experience First Loss In "Leaving Neverland" LawsuitHBO & Michael Jackson's estates are in full legal battle mode.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Leaving Neverland" Director Speaks On Neverland Train Station LoopholeDan Reed thinks the loophole doesn't matter. By Aida C.
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Slams Accuser Over Neverland Train Station ClaimJames Safechuck's "Leaving Neverland" claim was inaccurate and now, MJ's estate is clapping back.By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Claims They Have Evidence Proving Wade Robson LiedMichael Jackson's estate shoots down Wade Robson as MJ's accuser tried to file for an appeal.By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Jackson Estate Challenges "Leaving Neverland" With Concert FilmsThe Jackson estate is striking back.By Milca P.
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Calls Off Musical Test-Run About Singer's LifeThe producers claimed it wasn't due to the documentary but rather "scheduling difficulties."
By Aron A.
- Original ContentMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland" Documentary: What Can We Expect?HBO's controversial new Michael Jackson documentary "Leaving Neverland" has already left people divided. By Robert Blair
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Shades HBO On Twitter Over "Leaving Neverland"Michael Jackson's estate calls out HBO for disloyalty after the late singer gave them their highest ratings.By Aron A.