melissa mccarthy
- Pop CultureMelissa McCarthy Net Worth 2024: What Is The Comedy Actress Worth?Explore Melissa McCarthy's remarkable journey in Hollywood, from comedic roles to becoming an influential actress and producer.By Rain Adams
- MoviesHalle Bailey And Disney Share New Trailer For "The Little Mermaid"The 30-second preview showcases many more hints as to what's to come in "The Little Mermaid."By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureMelissa McCarthy Praises Halle Bailey's Singing On "The Little Mermaid" RemakeThe "Bridesmaids" actress said Halle Bailey's singing made her "burst out crying."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Movies"The Little Mermaid Live!" To Star Queen Latifah As Ursula, Shaggy As SebastianTwo "The Little Mermaids" are coming at you.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTwitter Wants Lizzo As "Ursula," Not Melissa McCarthy In "Little Mermaid"Fans want Lizzo as "Ursula."By Aida C.
- MusicBillie Eilish Hilariously Spooks Melissa McCarthy During "Ellen" AppearanceBillie is everywhere these days.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMo'Nique Says She Won't Celebrate Steve Harvey's Recent Hosting LossesShe says she won't celebrate someone else's demise.By Erika Marie
- MusicMelissa McCarthy Edits Herself Into Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy" Video For "Ellen"Melissa says Billie "needs" her. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSteve Harvey Replaced By Melissa McCarthy As Host Of "Little Big Shots"It's a bad week for Steve Harvey.By Aron A.
- Society'Crazy Rich Asians" Secures No. 1 Spot At Box Office'Crazy Rich Asians" dominates.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentSesame Street Loses Lawsuit Against Melissa McCarthy's "The Happytime Murders"This R-Rated puppet movie has nothing to worry about. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSesame Street Sues Melissa McCarthy's Racy Puppet Movie "The Happytime Murders"The Sesame Street Muppets aren't fans of Melissa McCarthy's new movie. By Matthew Parizot
- Entertainment"The Happytime Murders" Trailer Stars Melissa McCarthy & Foul-Mouthed Puppets"The Happytime Murders" will make you shit your pants, with laughter. By Safra D
- SocietyMelissa McCarthy Talks Tiffany Haddish On “The Breakfast Club”Melissa Mccarthy pays a visit to the "Breakfast Club."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMelissa McCarthy Kills Redman's "Diirty" Verse On "Carpool Karaoke"Redman would be proud. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeMelissa McCarthy Returns To SNL As Sean SpicerMcCarthy returns to roast Spicer.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Stars In SNL's New Promo AdKanye plays stoic in the new ad for the upcoming episode of SNL. By Angus Walker