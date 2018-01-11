me too
- RelationshipsIrv Gotti Stands On Ashanti Comments: "I Just Told My Truth"Irv Gotti doesn't regret his recent comments about Ashanti. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCuba Gooding Jr. To Host Strip Club Event Amidst Groping Allegations: ReportFor Cuba Gooding Jr., the party don't stop.By Aida C.
- SportsLeBron James's PR Advisor Complains He's "Exhausted" By James's Support For BLMLeBron James's PR advisor complained about his commitment to Black Lives Matter, in a leaked phone call.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Taken To Hospital With Chest Pains After SentencingHarvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but before he was taken into custody, he requested that he be taken to the hospital because of chest pains. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein's Lawyer Calls 23-Year Sentence "Cowardly"Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney Donna Rotunno says that his 23-year prison sentence is "obscene" and "cowardly."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAziz Ansari Opens Up About Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Netflix SpecialAziz Ansari was caught up in allegations of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement.By Aron A.
- MusicToni Braxton Reacts To Lindsay Lohan Bashing Her Sister Tamar BraxtonLohan had launched into a fiery criticism after the "Big Brother" finale.By Zaynab
- LifeKevin Spacey Requests Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissalSpacey challenges the anonymity of his accuser.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Lawyer's File Appeal In The Hopes Of Getting New TrialThe chances seem slim.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJanet Jackson Stands For Women Who've "Been Stifled" In Powerful EMA Speech"I stand with you. You are my sisters.”By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPenelope Cruz Describes Harvey Weinstein As "Complicated"One of her close friends is one of the man's alleged victims.By Zaynab
- SocietyComedy Cellar Owner Upset With Louis C.K. Surprise Performance At VenueNoah Dworman speaks out about Louis C.K.'s impromptu performance.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Settles In Lawsuit With Alleged Sexual AssaulterThe actor and his assaulter have reportedly settled in a lawsuit. By Tania Kabanyana
- SportsWoman Who Falsely Accused Football Players Of Rape Rolls Eyes During Her SentencingThe original accuser has admitted she had lied to authorities.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMichaela Coel Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted While Writing ‘Chewing Gum’The writer was candid about the incident.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Allegedly Paid Off Jimmy Bennett To Conceal Statutory Rape EvidenceOne of the founders of #Metoo is getting #MeToo'd.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDonald Glover Narrates Time's Up PSA: "FAQs On Sexual Harassment"The movement against workplace assault recruits Donald Glover and Rashida Jones for an accessible new PSA.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDetail Hit With Longtime Restraining Order By One Of His Rape Accusers: ReportA woman accusing Detail of sexual abuse has successfully filed a restraining order against him.By Aron A.
- MusicBow Wow Defends Jamie Foxx After Sexual Misconduct AllegationsBow Wow isn't buying the allegations against Jamie Foxx.By Aron A.
- SocietyRose McGowan Speaks Publicly Following Harvey Weinstein's ArrestRose McGowan and others speak out about Harvey Weinstein's arrest.By Milca P.
- Society"Cosmopolitan" To Be Removed From Walmart Checkout Aisles NationwideComplaints about sexualized content forced Walmart's hand. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAzealia Banks Still Wants To Sue Russell Crowe Over 2016 ConfrontationAzealia Banks still wants to take Russell Crowe to court over the 2016 incident.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJames Franco Accused Of Sexual Harassment By At Least 5 Women: ReportThe accusations against Franco continue to rise as more victims come forward. By David Saric