- MusicBritney Spears Reveals The Origin Of One Of Her Biggest HitsBritney's breakout hit was almost someone else's song.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentThe Dawn Is Coming: The Weeknd's EvolutionOn the eve of his hotly anticipated new release, we reflect on the artistic and aesthetical progression of Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as The Weeknd.By Robert Blair
- MusicKaty Perry & Capitol Records Ordered To Pay $2.78 Million To Christian RapperIt's not the $20 million the rapper was asking for.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKaty Perry Copied Christian Rapper's Track To Create "Dark Horse," Jury FindsKaty Perry is in trouble.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Weeknd & Britney Spears Contribute To "Juliet" Musical SoundtrackTheir music will accompany the reimagined tale of "Romeo & Juliet"By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Announces "Sweetener" Release Date"Sweetener" season is approaching. By Chantilly Post
- NewsAriana Grande Drops New Single "No Tears Left To Cry"Her world is upside down. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAriana Grande To Drop New Single For Upcoming Album This MonthAriana Grande's new album is rumored to be very emotional. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAriana Grande's New Album Features Heavy Involvement From PharrellAriana Grande's upcoming album is already being hailed as a "personal masterpiece."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJustin Timberlake Reportedly Has A New Max Martin-Produced Single Dropping This WeekJustin Timberlake might be hitting us with a new album very soon.By Trevor Smith
- Editor's PickTinashe Collaborates With Boi-1da, Travi$ Scott, Hit-Boy & More For New AlbumTinashe collaborates with Travi$ Scott, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da and more on her upcoming sophomore album.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickTinashe Is Working With The World's Biggest Pop Producers For Her Next AlbumTinashe is coming for the #1 spot with her next album. By Angus Walker
- NewsI Can't Feel My Face (Remix)HNHH Premiere: The Flan remixes The Weeknd's "I Can't Feel My Face."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsI Can't Feel My FaceA few new Weeknd tracks hit the web this weekend, here's "I Can't Feel My Face."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsIs Drake Set To Appear On An Upcoming Katy Perry Single?A credit on "Legendary Lovers" songwriter Max Martin's official website suggests that Drake may appear on a new version of the song.By Trevor Smith