luxury real estate
- Pop CultureMost Expensive Rapper Homes: Jay-Z & Beyonce, Drake & MoreThese rapper homes are the most expensive luxury listings in Hip-hop.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Selling Malibu Mansion For $20 Million Dr. Dre put his beach house on the market, which was occupied by ex-wife Nicole during their divorce. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureRihanna Lists Hollywood Hills Home For $7.8MAfter unsuccessfully trying to sell the California crib a couple years ago, Rihanna has re-listed the property. By Taylor McCloud
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Suffers Dramatic $36 Million Price ReductionA whopping $36 million price reduction after the "Leaving Neverland" controversy.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Selling $17.5 Million Pad For Something BiggerJennifer Lopez and A-Rod have listed their 4,000-square-foot NYC apartment.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin May Be Buying The House Demi Lovato OD'ed InJustin Bieber and his new wife are house-hunting in Los Angeles.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Is Really Building A Luxury Doghouse For Her PetsThe pooches will get AC, heating and all. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBen Simmons & Kendall Jenner Reportedly Eyeing $55K/Month Secluded HomeThe couple is potentially looking at moving into a new spot with gorgeous views.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Sells NYC Apartment For A Cool $3 MillionThe unit was purchased by one of Ye's neighbors in the building. By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKanye West & Kim Kardashian's $17.8 Million Bel Air Mansion Back Up For SaleIf you've got $18 million laying around, you may want to bid on Kimye's old home.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAriana Grande & Pete Davidson Cash Out On A $16 Million Apartment: ReportAriana & Pete will be shacking up in a luxury apartment in NYC.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre's Home Renovations Include An Underground Expansion & Guard HouseDr. Dre may be building a bunker at his Brentwood mansion.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLil Tay Exposed By Mother's Former Employer As A FraudLil Tay reportedly used her mother's employer's cars in her videos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Dropped $4.5 Million On A House Because He "Got Bored"Looks like Lil Pump took J. Cole's advice after all?By Alex Zidel
- LifeTommy Hilfiger's $50 Million Penthouse Will Amaze YouMillion dollar penthouse dreams. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDr. Dre Spends $4.9 Million On Custom Calabasas EstateKanye & Kim will be welcoming a new neighbor in Dr. Dre.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAl Capone's Miami Mansion Hits The Market For $15 MillionLive in mobster luxury. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsChris Paul Selling 14-Bathroom Houston Mansion For $7 MillionCP3 is selling the house less than a year after buying it.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyTravis Scott & Big Sean's Real Estate Broker Allegedly Murdered His Ex-WifeBeverly Hills realtor Kevin Crane has reportedly murdered his ex-wife before shooting himself.By Alex Zidel