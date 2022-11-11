Dr. Dre is placing his Malibu Beach home on the market. The famed produced has listed the minimalist beach house for $20 million. The price is nearly five times more than the $4.8 million he paid for it in 2000. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was occupied by his ex-wife Nicole Young during their super public divorce proceedings.

The Detox star paid Young $100 million as part of their split, he retained all seven of their shared properties. According to the listing, the home is a contemporary beach estate that “exudes total luxury and sophistication.”

As part of his divorce settlement, the 57-year-old mogul keeps all of the real estate properties he shared with Young. He’ll also maintain the rights to his music and stock options, including the money earned from his sale of Beats by Dre. Nicole kept four vehicles, including a Rolls Royce, Cadillac Escalade, motorcycle, and Range Rover. She also keeps her clothing, jewelry, bags, and furs, estimated to be worth millions.

The former’s couple’s settlement also prevents the 51-year-old mom of two from receiving spousal support. During the split, sources close to Nicole claimed that the award-winning producer is worth less than the reported $800 million. Dre even filed court documents during the divorce reflecting his assets totaled $458 million, with $183 million in cash.

Dre and Nicole were married for 24 years. She filed for divorce in June 2020 after accusing the star of abuse that caused her “post-traumatic stress syndrome.” However, the Super Bowl performer denied his ex-wife’s statement. He filed court docs stating that Young’s abuse claims are false and that she’s being untruthful for money.

