Social Media Heated After Louis CK Wins Grammy Despite Committing Sexual Misconduct In 2017. Social media fans are furious about this win.
Louis C.K. Wins Best Comedy Album At 2022 Grammy Awards. Louis C.K. won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.
Dave Chappelle Brings Louis C.K. On Stage During Comedy Show. Dave Chappelle brought Louis C.K. on stage in Ohio, earlier this week.
Fiona Apple Goes In On Louis C.K. In New Interview. Fiona Apple goes in on Louis C.K. in an interview promoting her new album, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters."
Louis C.K. Releases Surprise Comedy Special On His Website. Louis C.K. surprises fans with a new comedy special available to stream on his website.
Pete Davidson Blasts Ariana Grande In Netflix Comedy Special. Pete Davidson slams ex-fiancée Åriana Grande, Republican politician Dan Crenshaw, and more in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York."
Leslie Jones Boycotted The Comedy Cellar Over Louis C.K. Support. "I am at the age when I will get off the boat and get on another damn boat," Jones said.
Louis C.K. Jokes To Israeli Crowd "I'd Rather Be In Auschwitz Than NYC". Oh, word?
Louis C.K. Masturbating Victim Makes It Very Clear There Was No Consent. "But it didn't matter because the exciting part for him was the fear on our faces."
Louis CK Gets Standing Ovation After Surprise Comedy Festival Performance. Louis C.K. made the crowd go wild.
Louis C.K. Jokes About Masturbation: "I Don't Like To Be Alone". Louis C.K. is walking a very fine line.
Ellen Barkin Hopes Louis C.K. Gets "Raped & Shot At" After Mocking Parkland Survivors. The actress' tweets have since been deleted.
Pete Davidson Claims Louis C.K. Tried To Get Him Fired From "SNL" For Smoking Weed. Pete Davidson rips Louis C.K. during NYE stand-up set.
Louis C.K. Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivors In Leaked Audio. Louis C.K. is not doing himself any favours.
Wayne Brady Chimes In On Louis C.K. & Chris Rock's "N-Word" Controversy. Wayne Brady offers his thorough thoughts on the controversy plaguing his colleagues.
Chris Rock, Louis C.K. & Ricky Gervais Facing Backlash For Resurfaced HBO Special. The Internet digs up an old HBO special.
Sarah Silverman Slammed For Defending "Predator" Louis C.K. Silverman's comments spark backlash.
Sarah Silverman Says Louis C.K. Used To Masturbate In Front Of Her With Her Consent. Sarah Silverman spoke about the allegations made against Louis C.K. with Howard Stern.