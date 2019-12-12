lira galore
- GramAkbar V Almost Gets Into Altercation With Alexis Skyy & Lira GaloreVideos of the chaos have gone viral as Akbar states Alexis & Lira aren't "safe in Atlanta."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIG Model Known As "Mexican Kim Kardashian" Dies During Butt Surgery: ReportJoselyn Cano, a 29-year-old Instagram model known as the "Mexican Kim Kardashian", has reportedly passed away.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsQC's Pee Hit With $11k Fine For Posting "Altered" Texts Disparaging Lira GalorePierre "Pee" Thomas has been fined by the court while his legal battle with the mother of his child continues.By Rose Lilah
- GossipPierre "Pee" Thomas Claims Lira Galore Is Harassing HimPierre "Pee" Thomas says Lira Galore has been hounding him for unnecessary financial statements.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsPierre "Pee" Thomas Refutes Claim He Taunted Lira Galore During Court HearingThe latest development in Thomas and Galore's ugly legal battle. By Noah C
- GramLira Galore Is Jumping For Joy In New Home She Purchased For DaughterLira's all set. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureLira Galore Gets Dragged After Inquiring About Vaccinating ChildrenThe internet has no mercy. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsLira Galore Files Restraining Order Against QC's Pierre Thomas After Alleging AbuseLira claims Pee displayed "menacing behaviour" during their custody battle in court.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsQC's Pierre "Pee" Thomas Exposes Lira Galore's Texts To Disprove Her Abuse ClaimsLira recently filed a $15 million lawsuit against Pee.By Lynn S.
- GossipLe'Veon Bell Speaks On Lira Galore Rumors: "All I Did Was Slide And Move On""That girl was never my girl friend."By Kyle Rooney
- GossipQC CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Denies Lira Galore's Abuse Claim, Says She's AbusiveLira Galore accused Pierre "Pee" Thomas of being abusive while she was pregnant with her child. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsLira Galore Accuses QC’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas Of Physical Abuse While PregnantLira Galora is asking for $15 million for her injuries reportedly sustained by QC CEO Pee.By Kevin Goddard