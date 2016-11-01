liberation
- MusicChristina Aguilera Has No Interest Dating Someone In Show Business“There’s gotta be something wrong with you if you want to be in this business."By Chantilly Post
- MusicChristina Aguilera Preaches Self-Love In Latest Bubble Bath PicX-Tina hits the bubbles for some R&R.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDej Loaf Shares New Mini Documentary “Stories Of Liberated People”Check out Dej Loaf's new mini documentary "Stories Of Liberated People."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsListen To Christina Aguilera's Kanye West-Produced Track "Maria"Here's a lick from the popstar's Yeezy-produced track.By Zaynab
- NewsChristina Aguilera Grabs GoldLink For "Like I Do"GoldLink makes a nice appearance on Christina Aguilera's "Liberation" single.By Chantilly Post
- NewsDeJ Loaf & Leon Bridges Come Together For "Liberated"Leon and DeJ come through some new-new.By Chantilly Post
- MusicChristina Aguilera Calls Kanye West "Endearing" Vows To Not Get "Involved" In ControversyX-Tina can appreciate Kanye West for his music-making abilities. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosChristina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Unveil "Fall In Line" VideoX-Tina & Demi Lovato drop off their collaborative video. By Chantilly Post
- NewsChristina Aguilera Teams Up With Demi Lovato For "Fall In Line"Christina Aguilera's second official single from "Liberation" album features Demi Lovato. By Safra D
- MusicBig Boi To Join Christina Aguilera On "Liberation" TourX-Tina and Daddy Fat Sacks will be headed out on the road together.By Milca P.
- MusicChristina Aguilera Announces "Liberation" TourX-Tina will be hitting the road this Fall. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChristina Aguilera's Not Holding Back On Upcoming R&B/Hip-Hop Inspired AlbumChristina Aguilera is readying her upcoming album, "Liberation."By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosChristina Aguilera Returns With Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz For Kanye West-Produced "Accelerate"Christina Aguilera returns with a powerful new single.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJanelle Monáe Opens Up Sexually "I'm A Free-Ass Motherf****er"Janelle Monáe comes out as Pansexual.By Devin Ch
- MusicDeJ Loaf's Debut Album "Liberated" Is 90% CompleteDeJ Loaf is going for a "bigger" sound with her new material.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLove AboveoddCouple flips Outkast's "The Love Below" on "Love Above."By Danny Schwartz