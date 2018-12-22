JUUL
- RandomJuul Has Settled Over 5,000 LawsuitsThe vaping company says the settlements represent a promising future for their operations.By Isaac Fontes
- TechFDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. MarketThe federal agency officially prohibited Juul products from further sale this Thursday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeJuul Ordered To Pay $40M In Lawsuit Settlement Alleging It Targeted TeensThe e-cigarette company will have to pay North Carolina the hefty sum. By Madusa S.
- SocietyFDA Finalizes Ban On Flavored E-CigarettesSay goodbye to flavored E-Cigs.By Cole Blake
- TechJUUL No Longer Selling Flavoured E-Cigarettes OnlineJUUL's dropping out on certain online sales. By Chantilly Post
- TechJuul To Halt All United States Advertising Days After CEO Steps DownJuul's slowing going down.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureMichigan Is Now The First State To Ban Flavoured Nicotine Vape ProductsProtect the kids. By Noah C
- NewsFirst Vaping-Related Death Has Been Reported By The CDCVaping is a serious danger.By Cole Blake
- RandomJuul Use Leaves College Freshman With A Collapsed LungThe dangers of the Juul are real.By Cole Blake
- TechJuul CEO Apologizes For Teen Vaping "Epidemic"Kevin Burns apologizes to the parents in a new CNBC documentary.By Cole Blake
- LifeSan Francisco Becomes First Major U.S. City To Ban Juuls & E-CigarettesSan Francisco's ban on e-cigarette product will go into effect in 2020.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSophie Turner Gets Emotional After Having Her Juul Taken AwayThe "GOT" star put her method-acting to the test when filming an emotional scene, after just having her Juul taken away.By hnhh
- SocietyAltria Saves JUUL e-Cigarette Company With $12.8B InvestmentAltria continues its expansion.By Milca P.