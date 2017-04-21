john witherspoon
- Pop CultureDC Young Fly Says Chris Tucker Wants Him To Play His Son On "Last Friday" MovieChris Tucker says he'll join the "Last Friday" cast under one condition.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsNate Robinson Delivers Yet Another Message After Jake Paul KONate Robinson is feeling grateful despite everything that's happened.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesIce Cube Posts Heartfelt Tribute To John Witherspoon For "Next Friday" Anniversary20 years after the release of Ice Cube's hit sequel to "Friday," the legendary rapper pays tribute to one of the film's standout stars.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesIce Cube Addresses Idea Of Using CGI Version Of John Witherspoon In "Friday" FilmThe film has been delayed by distributor New Line Cinema for quite some time.By Lynn S.
- TV"Boondocks" Fans Wants Jenifer Lewis To Replace John Witherspoon's "Grandad"Can Grandad's sister come in and take care of Huey and Riley?By Erika Marie
- MoviesIce Cube Offers Posthumous Apology To John Witherspoon For Friday Film DelayHe also offered up who was to blame.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJohn Witherspoon Cause Of Death RevealedRIP, John. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentShawn Wayans Reveals The Only Comic That "Dissed" John WitherspoonRIP PopsBy Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJohn Witherspoon's Funeral Ceremony Included Ice Cube, Regina King, Bill BellamyThe comedian's famous friends remembered him with both laughs and tears.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLegendary Comedian John Witherspoon of "Friday" Fame Passes Away At 77The acclaimed comedian's career was still booming.By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P Tells Hip Hop Artists To "Stop All This Beefin'"He also talked about the importance of brand ownership and the message behind the jokes in "I Got the Hook Up 2."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAaron McGruder Shares First Look Of Huey Freeman's Redesign For "The Boondocks"Sony Animated Pictures announced, "The Boondocks" is returning in 2020 with original creator Aaron McGruder.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentThe Boondocks Returning For Season 5 On Adult Swim, John Witherspoon SaysHuey and Riley are coming back.By Aron A.
- MusicMaster P Shares Trailer For "I Got The Hook-Up 2" Film Starring DC Young FlyMaster P returns to the screen with the sequel to "I Got The Hook-Up" starring DC Young Fly, John Witherspoon, Fatboy SSE, Michael Blackson, and son Romeo Miller.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentIce Cube, Mike Epps, & John Witherspoon Spotted Filming New "Friday” MovieCraig & Day-Day look to be back in action.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentIce Cube Is Making Another "Friday" Movie: ReportDAAAAAAAAMN!!!!!!!!By Danny Schwartz