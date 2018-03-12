john krasinski
- TVJohn Krasinski Dubbed The Highest-Paid Actor On TVKrasinski stars in the Amazon Prime original "Jack Ryan."By Thomas Galindo
- MoviesDaniel Craig Was The 1st Choice To Play Mister Fantastic In New "Doctor Strange": ReportDaniel Craig was reportedly the preferred choice over John Krasinski to play Mister Fantastic in the new "Dr. Strange."By Cole Blake
- Movies"A Quiet Place 2" Leads Box Office With $58 Million DebutIt looks like the movies are back. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJohn Krasinski Manages "Hamilton" Cast Reunion To Surprise Young FanLin-Manuel Miranda and the "Hamilton" cast reunite in a new episode of John Krasinski's YouTube series, "Some Good News."By Emani Bell
- TVJohn Krasinski Launches YouTube Series "Some Good News," Steve Carrell Is A GuestJohn Krasinski launches "Some Good News," a brand new YouTube series aiming to bringing you just that-- good news.By Emani Bell
- Pop CultureCoronavirus Postpones "A Quiet Place Part II" Release DateJohn Krasinski, director, and star of "A Quiet Place II" took to Instagram to announce that he would be postponing the release of his film amid the coronavirus outbreak.By Bhaven Moorthy
- MoviesWatch The "Quiet Place Part II" TrailerWatch the new trailer.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Expected To Outperform "Get Out" At The Box OfficeJordan Peele is ready to cash in at the box office.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJanelle Monae Honored With Performing Arts Award By The SmithsonianJanelle Monae was among many impressive honorees at the Smithsonian Magazine's American Ingenuity Awards this past week. By hnhh
- EntertainmentHugh Jackman Is Masterminding Beef With John Krasinski & Ryan Reynolds“This mister nice guy image is over.”By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentJohn Kransinski Reveals His All-Time Favorite "The Office" Episode"The Office" fans, prepare to be hit with some major nostalgia. By Tania Kabanyana
- Entertainment"Next Gen" Is Netflix's Next Big Family FilmRobot love. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Office" Crew Talk Their Favourite Episode & You Won't Be SurprisedIf you don't know this episode do you even watch "The Office?"By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJohn Krasinski Wants To Revive "The Office" This Christmas"The Office" star wants to make a comeback. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohn Krasinski Details His Idea For Potential "The Office" RebootThe actor is definitely interested in reviving the hit comedy show. By David Saric