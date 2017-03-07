immigrants
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Announces Help For Undocumented ImmigrantsThe Moroccan-born rapper is helping others in his situation.ByBen Mock1251 Views
- MusicA$AP Rocky On His Return To Sweden: "They Want Us To Be Scared To Go Back"This is inspired.ByArielle London1.8K Views
- MusicIggy Azalea Defends Her American Status Against Twitter TrollsIggy is a proud American!ByNoah C5.2K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Named Ambassador Of I Stand With ImmigrantsFrench Montana becomes first ambassador of I Stand With Immigrants.ByKevin Goddard2.5K Views
- PoliticsYG Teases Sequel To "F**k Donald Trump"YG is loading up another diss.ByKarlton Jahmal3.3K Views
- SocietyMelania Trump Recants The Narrative Surrounding Her 'I Really Don't Care' JacketMelania Trump changes the story about her infamous jacket. Byhnhh2.0K Views
- SocietyImmigration Attorney Confesses To Stealing Identities Of Immigrants To Embezzle $190,000As if things couldn't get any worse for the Immigration Customs Enforcement. ByDavid Saric1286 Views
- EntertainmentMichelle Wolf Savagely Tears Into Trump Administration On Family SeparationMichelle Wolf has a talent for roasting. ByKarlton Jahmal7.2K Views
- SocietyWikiLeaks Compiles 9,000 ICE Officers' Information & Shares It OnlineWikiLeaks gathered the information from LinkedIn.ByKarlton Jahmal4.3K Views
- Society"Tender Age" Shelters House Crying Babies & Children Separated At BorderTrump's "zero tolerance" policy is engendering a worldwide debate on ethics. ByDavid Saric1458 Views
- ViralViral Racist Rant From NY Lawyer Results In The Dragging Of His Law FirmAaron Schlossberg is receiving some major backlash. ByDavid Saric17.5K Views
- SocietyICE Conducts Mass Raid Of Bay Area, Arrests 150 PeopleThey are cracking down on undocumented citizens.
ByDavid Saric2.1K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Haiti & Africa "Shithole" Countries During Immigration MeetingThe president has since denied his comments.ByChantilly Post4.3K Views
- SocietyThe Internet Had A Lot To Say About Ben Carson Calling Slaves "Immigrants"SPOILER: they weren't good things.Byhnhh166 Views