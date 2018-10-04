hobbs and shaw
- BeefDwayne Johnson Ends His Feud With Vin Diesel On InstagramThat's one "F&F" beef resolved. By Karlton Jahmal
- WrestlingThe Rock Needs One More WWE MatchFresh from awarding Roman Reigns his film debut in "Hobbs and Shaw," it's becoming increasingly clear that The Rock needs one more foray into the squared circle. By Robert Blair
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Struggling On "Hot Ones" Is The Meme Of The MomentNew meme alert. By Noah C
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Shuts Down Critical "Clowns" With "Hobbs & Shaw" SuccessThe actor may have done a little subliminal tweeting.By Erika Marie
- Numbers"Hobbs & Shaw" Tops The Box Office, While "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Exceeds $100 MillionAn amazing feat for both filmsBy hnhh
- Pop CultureTyrese Is Still Upset About "F&F" Spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw"Tyrese still has something to say. By Chantilly Post
- Numbers"Hobbs & Shaw" Snags Box Office Crown With $60 Million Dollar Debut"Hobbs & Shaw" got the box office on lock.By Aida C.
- Pop CultureDwayne Johnson Explains How Roman Reigns Once Knocked Out A Cameraman"Hobbs & Shaw" filming got a little interesting.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Director Has "Crazy Ideas" For Third FilmDavid Leitch hopes to make "Deadpool 3."By Cole Blake
- MoviesIdris Elba Vetoed "Black James Bond" Joke In "Hobbs & Shaw"Idris Elba said no to an on-the-nose "black James Bond" reference.By Cole Blake
- NewsAloe Blacc & J.I.D Link Up On "Getting Started (Hobbs & Shaw)"Aloe Blacc & J.I.D link up on "Getting Started."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentFinal Trailer For "Hobbs & Shaw" Is Action-Packed: WatchWatch the final trailer for "Hobbs & Shaw" dropping August 2nd.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Makes His "Black Superman" Debut In Action-Packed "Hobbs & Shaw" TrailerIdris is ready. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Hobbs & Shaw" Trailer: The Rock, Jason Statham & Idris Elba Get To WorkThe "Hobbs & Shaw" trailer is here for the taking.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentThe Rock & Jason Statham Likely Won't Sign On For "Fast & Furious 9"The Rock doesn't think he and Jason Statham will "available" for the 9th "Fast & Furious" instalment.By Devin Ch
- SportsRoman Reigns Joins The Rock In "Fast & Furious" SpinoffThe WWE superstar isn't letting leukaemia hold him hostage.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Says "Fast & Furious" Fans Will "F**king Love" Upcoming SpinoffThe Rock's got us ready for Hobbs & Shaw.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentThe Rock Labels Co-Star Idris Elba "A Legitimate Martial Artist"Idris Elba has impressed his "Hobbs & Shaw" co-star with his badassery.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Fast & Furious" Producer Sues Universal Pictures Over "Hobbs & Shaw" Spin-Off FilmNot fast, just furious. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Shines As Villain Of "Fast & Furious" Spin-Off "Hobbs & Shaw"Elba enters the "Fast" universe. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson & Jason Statham Are "Hobbs & Shaw" In New Set PhotoThe "Fast & Furious" universe gets bigger. By Karlton Jahmal