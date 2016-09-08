heist
- Pop CultureErica Mena Says Her Home Was Robbed, Offers Cash Reward For Info On CulpritsShe's offering thousands to anyone with information on the thieves. By Madusa S.
- MoviesLil Yachty Making Action Movie About Atlanta Hip-Hop & UnoLil Yachty is reportedly developing a film about the Uno card game and Atlanta's hip-hop scene.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNYC Celeb Jewelery Store Avianne & Co. Employees Tied Up & Robbed At GunpointHot jewelry spot for rappers and celebrities has been targeted in a robbery.By Aron A.
- Gaming"Fortnite" Unleashes New Heist Based Event Called High StakesEpic Games continues to reinvent their hit game. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRZA's Latest Film "Cut Throat City" Follows A Post-Hurricane Katrina HeistCheck out the first official trailer for RZA's latest work.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFinal "Oceans 8" Trailer Details Roster Of Thieves For Met Gala Heist & We're Here For ItPeep the elite list of criminals ready to carry out one fabulous heist. By David Saric
- EntertainmentHere Are All The "Grandad Gangsters" Responsible For The Kim Kardashian RobberyThe gang that carried out the $10 million jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian is entirely made up of senior citizens, including some notorious French career criminals. By Angus Walker
- NewsSecurity Footage Surfaces Of Jewelery Thieves Robbing Kim KardashianSecurity cam footage has surfaced of the Paris thieves making their getaway after allegedly stealing Kim Kardashian's jewelry.By hnhh
- NewsDrake Speaks On Tourbus Jewelry Robbery"Nobody robbed me." By Angus Walker