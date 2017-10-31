gunman
- CrimeGunman Storms NYC Restaurant, 1 InjuredThe shooting took place yesterday in Queens.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeMonterey Park Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead, Including Gunman: DetailsThe shooter was a 72-year-old man who was reportedly a "regular presence" at the dance studio he targeted.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeGunman Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured After San Antonio Concert ShootingRIP to the victims. By Alexander Cole
- SportsRaptors Parade Alleged Gunman Dramatically Tackled By Police: WatchToronto police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAdam22's "No Jumper" Compound Held Up By Another GunmanAdam22 is calling foul on a second robbery attempt in his compound.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNew Zealand Shooting Suspect Names Candace Owens As Biggest InfluenceOwens pulled out the "fake news" card to devoid any blame.By Aron A.
- SocietyTexas Gunman Intercepted & Arrested Before Heading To Unknown ChurchThe gunman says he was headed to "fulfill a prophecy."By Milca P.
- SocietyTallahassee Yoga Studio Shooting Leaves Several Injured & 3 Dead: ReportThe gunman took his own life. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicXXXTentacion's 4th Murder Suspect Pleads "Not Guilty" After ArrestTrayvon Newsome is the 4th murder suspect to affirm his innocence.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTwo Dead & A Dozen Injured After Gunman Opens Fire In Downtown Toronto: ReportThe gunman died in a shootout with police. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder: Police Arrest Alleged GunmanPolice have reportedly arrested the gunman in XXXTentacion's murder.By Alex Zidel
- SocietySanta Fe High School Shooting Results In Multiple Fatalities, Gunman ArrestedSanta Fe High School and the rest of the district have gone into lockdown as a result of the shooting. By David Saric
- SocietyCentral Michigan University Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Gunman On The LooseAnother case of gun violence plaguing an education institution. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Says Texas Shooting Result Of Mental Health Not Gun LawsThis is the third deadly shooting in just a week. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAt Least 6 Dead After Truck Mows Over Pedestrians In New YorkLower Manhattan is dealing with a tragic event this Halloween afternoon.By Chantilly Post