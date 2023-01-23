On the 23rd day of 2023, the United States has already encountered at least 36 mass shootings, CNN reports via Gun Violence Archive. The latest of these tragedies unfolded in Monterey Park, California. Since this weekend, 11 victims have now tragically lost their lives at the hands of a 72-year-old gunman.

On Saturday (January 21) evening, Huu Can Tran opened fire at a local dance studio. At the time, the Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year. The venue was full of positive energy and excitement. Unfortunately, the cheer didn’t last long as the attack began shortly after 10 PM that night.

Authorities release first images of suspected gunman in Monterey Park mass shooting pic.twitter.com/ISHMKxPAV2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 22, 2023

Officers responded to the scene around 10:22 PM where they witnessed people “pouring out of the location, screaming.” A group of people are said to have been wrestling with the elderly Asian male to get his weapon. 10 victims were pronounced dead at the scene. At least 10 others were “transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical,” LAPD County Sheriff Captain Andrew Meyer told the media.

The coroner has been hard at work identifying those left dead after the senseless violence. Thus far, two women in their 60s – My Nhan and Lilan Li – are known to have died. The others who died at the studio over the weekend consist of three women and five men. None of them were younger than 50.

On Monday (January 23), one of those who was in the hospital for emergency care lost their life. “Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly to care for the four victims entrusted to our care,” the hospital shared in a statement.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are saddened to share that one of the victims has succumbed to their extensive injuries. We want to express our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones.”

Other recent updates from CNN discuss the ongoing police investigation. Their primary focus at this time is finding a possible motive for the crime by searching Tran’s house. On Sunday morning, officers were trailing the supposed gunman after the shooting. As they exited the patrol car to approach his van, they heard a gunshot from inside.

When SWAT teams arrived on site, they found the killer dead after taking his own life. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities uncovered “several pieces of evidence” linking him to the dance studio he targeted, as well as a handgun.

Tran was apparently a regular patron of the site where he went through with his deadly antics. In fact, his ex-wife says they met there about two decades ago while he was giving informal lessons. At the time, he offered her free classes, and they married soon after.

A vigil for the victims will happen on Tuesday (January 24) at 5:30 PM.

People have begun to leave flowers, candles, and other items at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, CA for the victims of the mass shooting Monday, January 23, 2023. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

