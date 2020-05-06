murder suicide
- LifeMonterey Park Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead, Including Gunman: DetailsThe shooter was a 72-year-old man who was reportedly a "regular presence" at the dance studio he targeted.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFather Kills His Children & Chaperone Before Turning Gun On Himself Inside Church: ReportThe 39-year-old was reportedly scheduled for a supervised visit with his children—9, 10, & 13.By Erika Marie
- CrimeChief Keef Associate 600BossMoo Dead In Murder-Suicide: Report600BossMoo reportedly shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMiss Mercedes Morr’s Family Speaks Out About The Instagram Model’s Tragic MurderIt was the model’s father, Mark, who discovered her body in her Texas apartment.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCardi B Blasts People Justifying Murder Of IG Model Miss Mercedes MorrJanae Gagnier was tragically killed in a murder-suicide at her Texas home, reportedly by a man who stalked her.By Erika Marie
- CrimeIG Model Miss Mercedes Morr Dies In Murder-Suicide: ReportPolice do not believe that the model, who has over 2 million followers on IG, had a relationship with her killer.By Erika Marie
- RandomCoronavirus Researcher On Verge Of Making "Significant" Finding DiesUniversity of Pittsburgh School of Medicine professor who was "on verge of making significant" coronavirus finding is dead in a suspected murder-suicide.By Aron A.