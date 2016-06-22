Forever 21
- MusicSaweetie Reacts To Critics Who Say New Single Sounds Like A Song In Forever 21The rapper recently shared "Closer" featuring H.E.R. and social media users teased that it sounds like a track that plays overhead in a retail store.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAriana Grande Experiences $10 Million Dollar Lawsuit DefeatAriana Grande vs. Forever 21.By Aida C.
- RandomForever 21 Files For BankruptcyForever 21 has gone bankrupt.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureAriana Grande & Forever 21 Extend LawsuitIt seems this case will last longer than was originally planned.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureForever 21 Responds To Ariana Grande's $10 Million LawsuitForever 21 has responded to the lawsuit.By Cole Blake
- MusicAriana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million After Look-Alike Ad CampaignThank u, no. By Chantilly Post
- LifeKimora Lee Simmons' Baby Phat Apparel Has Made A Comeback With Forever 21Baby Phat is back.By Chantilly Post
- LifeForever 21 Teases Collaboration With Kimora Lee Simmons' Resurfaced Baby PhatThe cat is back! By Chantilly Post
- Life21 Savage Is The Face Of Forever 21's New Motocross-Inspired CollectionForever 21 is teaming up with Honda Motocross for "F21xHonda."By Devin Ch
- SocietyForever 21 Takes Down "Wakanda Forever" Ad After Being Blasted For White ModelForever 21 manages to aggravate Wakandans. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeForever 21 Used A White Model For Their "Black Panther" Christmas SweaterForever 21 commits a huge faux-pas by casting white model to show off Black Panther merch.By Alexander Cole
- MusicForever 21 and Urban Outfitters Face Lawsuit Over Tupac T-ShirtsThe photos in question are from Pac's Rolling Stone shoot.By Milca P.
- MusicFrank Ocean Reacts To Forever 21's Use Of His "Blonde" FontThe singer tagged a storefront photo with "#cease&desist" on his Tumblr.By Trevor Smith
- LifeForever 21 Blatantly Rips Off Kanye West's MerchForever 21 back at it again.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersPUMA Sues Forever 21 Over Knock-Off Rihanna SneakersCheck out Forever 21's "Yoki Sneakers."By Kyle Rooney
- StreetwearForever 21 Is Selling Clothes With Cam'ron & Too $hort On ThemDo Killa Cam and Too $hort know about this??By hnhh
- LifeForever 21 Is Now Selling "I Feel Like Pablo" Themed Tees"Simon de Cyrene" tees available now.By Kyle Rooney