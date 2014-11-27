ferguson
- Pop CultureElon Musk Mocks "Stay Woke" Initiative Sparked By Ferguson ProtestsIn 2014, 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by Ferguson police. Musk laughed off the "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" movement as "fiction."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsElla Jones Becomes First Black Woman To Be Elected Mayor Of FergusonFerguson has officially elected Ella Jones as their new mayor, the first black woman to be appointed this position in the city's history.By Lynn S.
- MusicA$AP Rocky Defends His Past Remarks About Black Lives MatterRocky doubles down on his controversial comments dating back to 2015. By Noah C
- EntertainmentMichael Brown's Family Reaches Settlement With City Of FergusonDetails of the settlement have not been disclosed.By Matt F
- SocietyNew Footage From Night Before Michael Brown's Death Reignites Ferguson ProtestsA new documentary includes previously unreleased surveillance footage that calls into question the police's handling of the investigation of the death of Michael Brown. By Angus Walker
- NewsNo ConvosMeet Bryant Stewart with his new mood-setting R&B track "No Convos." By Angus Walker
- NewsRaury Performs "Fly" In The Nightly Show's First Ever Musical PerformanceRaury talks racial profiling with Larry Wilmore and performs "Fly," a song he wrote about Ferguson.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTravis Scott On Ferguson: "I Don't Get Involved In Political Sh*t"Travis Scott gives an illuminating interview while in France for Paris Fashion Week.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRun The Jewels Reflect On Ferguson Anniversary: "Riots Work"Run The Jewels recall being in Ferguson for the riots a year ago.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTalib Kweli, Common, Bun B, & More Putting On Michael Brown Benefit ShowTalib Kweli is putting on a Michael Brown benefit concert.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJay Z & Beyonce Have Paid "Tens Of Thousands" In Protestors' Bail MoneySocial activist dream hampton claims Jay Z & Beyonce have (quietly) donated huge sums to the resistance movements in Ferguson & Baltimore. By Angus Walker
- PoliticsFabolous Went To Ferguson To Meet Mike Brown's FatherFabolous paid Mike Brown Sr. a visit, showing his support for the Ferguson movement.By Trevor Smith
- NewsAzealia Banks Lashes Out At Kendrick Lamar's Comments On FergusonAzealia Banks asks Kendrick Lamar to "speak for your fucking self" concerning his recent comments about Ferguson.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLogic Gives His Opinion On Online ActivismLogic explains why he tends not to talk about political and racial issues on social media.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsElijah Blake "We Are One" VideoLos Angeles crooner Elijah Blake releases a video for his unification anthem, "We Are One"By Bruce Smith
- NewsNas: The Fact That The US Is Still Fighting Over Race Is "Embarrassing"Nas speaks out on his feelings on the recent, controversial instances of police brutality, saying that it's "embarrassing" that this stuff still happens in the United States.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWhite NiggazStyles P addresses black-on-black crime on "White Niggaz."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPainAce Hood responds to recent instances of police brutality on "Pain".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPlease Don't ShootSean Brown comments on Ferguson with "Please Don't Shoot".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWord On The Street: Black Friday, Ferguson & The #NotOneDime CampaignThis Week's Word On The Street asks New Yorkers' position on the #NotOneDime campaign. By Trevor Smith
- HNHH TVWord On The Street: Black Friday, Ferguson & The #NotOneDime CampaignBy HNHH Staff
- NewsThe PeopleDe La Soul x Chuck D want to give power to "The People."By Rose Lilah
- NewsB.o.B Talks Ferguson, "New Black" Mixtape & Fourth AlbumB.o.B speaks to HNHH about his upcoming projects, as well as watching the Ferguson protests unfold.By Trevor Smith