Felony Charge
- LifeDDG Arrested On Felony Gun Charge After Recklessly Driving Lambo In LA: ReportDDG has been released after being held on a $35K bond in Valley Jail.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDave Chappelle's Attacker Won't Be Charged With Felony: ReportThe D.A.'s office declined to file felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappelle. By Aron A.
- MusicBenny The Butcher Tweets About "New Felony Charge" Leading To Cancelled UK ShowsThe Griselda rapper will still be performing in Paris and Amsterdam.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCamaryn Swanson Reveals Why She Pressed Charges Against TygaShe claims "someone" forced her hand after they gave "fake news" to TMZ.By Erika Marie
- SportsChiefs' Frank Clark Hit With Felony Gun Charge: ReportFrank Clark was caught with an Uzi in his car, back in June.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeKyle Massey's Mom Claims Felony Charges Are Part Of Extortion PlotKyle Massey is facing charges for allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old. By Aron A.
- CrimeYK Osiris Arrested For Allegedly Biting & Choking Girlfriend: ReportYK Osiris was charged with felony assault.By Aron A.
- TVPornHub Star Bridget Powers Stabs Cheating Boyfriend: UpdatePornstar might face 15 years for stabbing cheating boyfriend.By Sandra E
- CrimeBlac Youngta Arrested On Felony Weapon Charge In Houston: ReportFree Blac Youngsta.By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsChicago Woman Booked For Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s Identity For Fraudulent BehaviourAlicia Newby tried.By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Former Manager Indicted For Threatening Jocelyn Savage's FamilyJames Mason was charged with one felony count of making terroristic threats.By Aron A.
- MusicOffset Charged With Felony Gun Possession In Atlanta ArrestThe charges carried over from his July 2018 arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaz Dillinger Escapes Jail Time Over Marijuana Possession ChargeDaz Dillinger strikes a favorable plea deal. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJussie Smollett's Lawyer Says "Empire" Actor Feels "Betrayed" By Legal SystemJussie Smollett's legal team releases a statement on his arrest.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Charged: "Empire" Actor's Duplicity Sparks OutrageThe Internet reacts to Jussie Smollett's felony charge for allegedly filing a fake police report.By Aron A.
- MusicJussie Smollett Charged With Felony For Allegedly Filing Fake Police ReportJussie Smollett was indicted on charges of filing a false police report.By Aron A.
- MusicBlueface Facing 3 Years In Prison After Felony Weapons ChargeBlueface has reportedly just been charged in relation to his February 1 arrest.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyICE Drops 21 Savage's Aggravated Felony ChargeOne hurdle down.By Zaynab
- SportsAdrian Peterson Still Punishes His Son With A Belt, Despite Child Abuse SuspensionAP hasn't changed, both on and off the field.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"SuperFly" Actor Kaalan Walker Charged With 9 Felony Sexual Assault ChargesThe actor has been charged for multiple assaults dating back to 2016. By hnhh
- MusicYoung Thug Struck With 8 Felonies For Drug & Gun Arrest: ReportYoung Thug is getting hit hard for charges stemming from a 2017 arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTay-K Catches Another Felony Charge After Allegedly Being Caught With Cell PhoneTay-K picks up another charge while behind bars.By Aron A.