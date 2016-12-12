fcc
- Pop CultureLil Nas X's BET Awards Kiss Barely Drew Any FCC ComplaintsThe "controversial" kiss may not have been so controversial after all. By Madusa S.
- MusicCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Floods FCC With ComplaintsCardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's risqué Grammy performance of "WAP" ultimately drew in a slew of FCC complaints. By Mitch Findlay
- TVJustin Timberlake Says FCC Tried To Stop "Dick In A Box" Sketch From Airing On "SNL"Justin Timberlake told "Hot Ones" host, Sean Evans, that the FCC tried to prevent his iconic "SNL" sketch, "Dick In A Box," with Andy Samberg from airing.By Lynn S.
- TVJennifer Lopez, Shakira Halftime Show Draws Over 1,300 ComplaintsOver 1300 complaints were sent to the FCC because of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show spark strange complaints about sex trafficking and the #MeToo movement.By Aron A.
- MusicPayola Claims Lead FCC Commissioner To Ask Record Labels To Investigate IssueMike O'Rielly is cracking down on shady business practices in the music industry.By Aron A.
- MusicIs Payola Still Happening? FCC Requests That The RIAA InvestigatesIs payola still alive and well?By Andrew Portnoy
- TV"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Smacked With $395K Fine For Presidential Alert SkitWhen keeping it real goes wrong.By Erika Marie
- SocietyNet Neutrality Ends Today, But The Fight To Protect Internet Speeds Rages OnIs net neutrality official dead?By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietySenate Votes To Bring Back FCC Net Neutrality RulesThis is a big win for the Democrats. By David Saric
- SocietyNet Neutrality Vote Expected To Take Place In Senate This WeekDemocrats are banding together to restore an Obama-era bill. By David Saric
- SocietyNet Neutrality Will Officially End On April 23Mark your calendars, folks.
By David Saric
- SocietyNetflix Plans To Take The FCC To Court Over Net NeutralityNetflix continues to stand up to the FCC over Net Neutrality. By Aron A.
- SocietyNetflix, Chance The Rapper & More Sound Off On Net Neutrality RepealSocial media sounds off on the vote to repeal net neutrality.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyF.C.C Has Officially Voted To End Net NeutralityFCC voted on 3-2 to repeal the Open Internet Order. By Aron A.
- SocietyNet Neutrality Protests Move Online Before The F.C.C. Makes The Final VoteThe vote on Net Neutrality will be determined this Thursday. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNet Neutrality: What It Is & What People Are SayingThe Internet may change drastically. Here's a simple explanation of what's happening. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyF.C.C. Reveals Plan To Repeal Net Neutrality RulesThe F.C.C. is trying to revoke the rules that allow equal internet access.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentFCC Receives Angry Complaints For Dave Chappelle's "Racist" Language On SNLAngry viewers complain to the FCC about Dave Chappelle's "racist" language and his insinuations about Trump's America during his monologue on SNL last month. By Angus Walker