Fast & The Furious
- MoviesVin Diesel Teases Spinoff For Charlize Theron’s “Fast & Furious” CharacterA spin off Cipher movie maybe on the way according to Vin Diesel.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureVin Diesel's Son Joins "Fast & Furious 9" CastThere's a new addition to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. (Sorta)By Faysia Green
- MoviesDave Bautista Trashes The "Fast And Furious" Films, Suggests They're Bad MoviesBautista is disgusted by the franchise. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Takes Aim At Ludacris In Latest Beef: "You Irrelevant Mothaf***a"Ludacris' joke on "Wild N' Out" has turned into a new beef for 6ix9ine.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTyrese Gibson Expecting His Second Child With Wife SamanthaTyrese will officially be a parent to two little girls.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Director In Talks To Direct "Fast And The Furious" Spinoff: ReportDavid Leitch is rumoured to direct the as-yet-untitled project.
By David Saric
- MusicTyrese Digs Up Old Video To Throw Dirt On The Rock's NameTyrese calls The Rock a hater over an old video.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDid The Rock Just Fire Off Some Subliminal Shots At Tyrese?"Big dogs eat."By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyVin Diesel Responds To Tyrese's Rant Against Dwayne "The Rock" JohnsonIt's "unfair to say it is anyone's fault."By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Fast And Furious 9" Release Pushed To 2020"Fast and the Furious" fans will have to wait a little longer. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWiz Khalifa "See You Again" Royalties For SaleApparently, you could have royalties on one of the most viewed YouTube videos ever.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTyrese Wishes Vin Diesel Happy Birthday, Gives Paul Walker A Shout OutTyrese writes Vin Diesel a heartfelt message.By Matt F
- News911Listen to Kevin Gates' "911" off "The Fate of the Furious" soundtrack.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosYoung Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock "Gang Up" VideoWatch the official music video for Young Thug, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz and PnB Rock's big "The Fate of the Furious" collaboration. By Rose Lilah
- LifeThe Final “Fate Of The Furious” Trailer Shows Off Charlize Theron’s PowersA lot of cars will be destroyed.By hnhh
- MoviesWatch The International Trailer For “Fate Of The Furious”A closer look at the relationship between Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron’s characters.By hnhh