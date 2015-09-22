emojis
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Seemingly Hints At Having More Babies With Travis Scott After Wedding Rumours FlySources close to the socialite have done their part to shut down gossip about a wedding registry floating around online.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDrake's New Chain Has Every Emoji You Can Think OfDrake shows off his new chain with iced-out versions of Apple Emojis.By Alex Zidel
- RandomCoronavirus Leads To The Delay Of Next Year's EmojisCoronavirus took our sports and now it's coming for our emojis.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsVermont Bill Wants To Allow Emojis On License Plates: ReportA representative in Vermont wants to allow drivers to have emojis on their license plates.By Kevin Goddard
- Tech177 New Emojis Are Set To Arrive And Change The GameThe language expands. By Mitch Findlay
- GramYoung Thug Reveals The Only Message XXXTentacion Ever Sent HimWhat would a collaboration have sounded like between Young Thug and XXXTentacion?By Alex Zidel
- BeefSnoop Dogg & Meek Mill Ether Tekashi 6ix9ine With Emoji BarrageTekashi 6ix9ine is getting no love in the streets.By Alex Zidel
- TechApple's New Emojis Highlight Diversity, Food, & The Animal KingdomPrepare for new emojis this fall.By Cole Blake
- SportsRaptors Receive Dinosaur Emoji Tribute On Apple's Canadian HomepageCanada is pumped about this Raptors win.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyHershey's Chocolate Bar Redesign In Over 100 Years Includes EmojisHershey's cashes in with their use of emojis. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Thug Honors Nipsey Hussle's Legacy Using Only EmojisYoung Thug drops his vocabulary and uses only emojis to remember his friend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung M.A Reveals The Secret To Winning Her "Body & Soul" In The DMsThe "how-to" guide to winning Young M.A's lustful attention in the DMs. By Devin Ch
- LifeApple Introduces 230 New Emojis For Release This YearApple is set to roll out new Emojis and Animojis in 2019.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFetty Wap Uses Emojis To Joke About His Missing EyeFetty Wap loves to joke about how he's missing an eye.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T Laughs About Drake Saying "Someone" Should Punch Him Over 40’s MS LinePusha T laughs at Drake being more mad about the 40 line than his own son being exposed. By Kevin Goddard
- TechApple's iOS 12.1 Update Includes Brand New EmojisFinally, a bagel emoji.By Nicole Fee
- MusicDrake Embraces The Purple Demon Emoji Following Kanye West's CommentsDrake appears to respond to Kanye West's "purple demon emoji" comments in his latest Instagram post.By Aron A.
- Life"The Emoji Movie" Actually Exists And It Has A Teaser Trailer"The Emoji Movie" is here, and there's nothing we can do about it.By hnhh
- LifeApple Launches New Emojis And The Internet Has Claimed One As HarambeOnce something becomes Harambe, there's no going back.By hnhh
- Life72 Brand New Emojis Are Coming To A Phone Near YouBacon, gorillas, avocados and more.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsThe Game Has His Own EmojisThe Game laces iPhone users with some wild emojis.By hnhh
- NewsThe Game Says People Offended By Kylie Jenner's Cornrows Are "Ignorant"The Game shares his views on cultural appropriation on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore."By Danny Schwartz