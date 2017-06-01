definition
- MusicGunna Offers Another Definition Of "Pushin P," Now Likening It To "Player Shit"Gunna gives his fans a better definition of what "Pushin P" means.ByJordan Schenkman2.2K Views
- MusicGunna Explains What "Pushin P" MeansGunna reveals the definiton of "Pushin P" following the release of his new album "DS4EVER."ByAlex Zidel82.4K Views
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Describes "Hot Girl Summer" After Ayesha Curry's FailAyesha Curry's definition was a little flawed.ByAlex Zidel24.8K Views
- MusicEminem's Definition Of "Stan" Officially Added To Merriam-Webster DictionaryEminem's song has inspired one of the 640 new words added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.ByAron A.4.2K Views
- SocietyTrump Administration Appealing To Narrow Definition Of Gender: ReportAccording to a new Report by The New York Times, the Trump administration's latest attempts are "the most drastic yet."Byhnhh1267 Views
- MusicChief Keef's Motion To Get His Drug Charges Dismissed Has Been DeniedChief Keef has his motion swatted by South Dakotan law-makers.ByDevin Ch5.5K Views
- MusicCardi B On The Meaning Of "Taki Taki": "Reggaeton Artists Be Making Sh*t Up"The definition is somewhat obscure.ByZaynab20.7K Views
- SportsDonovan Mitchell Plans To Recruit Paul George To Utah JazzDonovan Mitchell learned his wiles from the best, Coach Rick Pitino.ByDevin Ch3.2K Views
- MusicE-40 Previews Cover Art & Release Date For "Gift Of Gab"A simple definition suffices.ByDevin Ch3.5K Views
- MusicLogic Outlines What Makes Real Hip-Hop"Hip-hop is diversity, hip-hop is acceptance, hip-hop is peace, love, and positivity."ByAlex Zidel4.1K Views
- SocietyCardi B, Rihanna & Donald Trump Crack "Time 100" List For 2018The 2018 "Time 100" represents a US-centric list of global influencers.ByDevin Ch1404 Views
- MusicCardi B: "I Don't Want To Be A Boss"Cardi B explains what it means to be a boss and says she wants nothing to do with it.ByAlex Zidel5.4K Views
- EntertainmentLil Uzi Vert Shares Another Cryptic Tweet About Solipsism With FansKnow ... but what exactly?ByMatt F450 Views
- MusicEminem's "Stan" Term Added To Oxford English Dictionary"But Stan, why are you so mad?" ByMitch Findlay218 Views