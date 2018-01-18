DEA
- Pop CultureBiz Markie's Manager Revealed To Be DEA InformantBiz Markie's former manager has been revealed to be a DEA informant.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ. Prince Details How DEA Targeted Him, Suge Knight & Irv Gotti Over Black-Owned Distribution BusinessJ. Prince's appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast found the Rap-A-Lot Records' CEO detailing his history with law enforcement, and how he became a target after attempting to become independent of the music industry and major labels.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsDEA Discover Another U.S.-Mexico Border Tunnel With $30M In DrugsThe DEA discovered a detailed tunnel at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego.By Aron A.
- CrimeDEA Sting Seizes $3 Million In Cocaine, Meth, & Fentanyl $3 million worth of drugs is off of the streets because of one sting operation. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeMassive Drug Bust In New England Leads To 645 ArrestsDEA seized 17.9 kilograms of fentanyl, $1. 2million in cash, and 51 illicit firearms. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe DEA Agent That Targeted Scarface & J. Prince Convicted Of Falsifying RecordsThe special agent accused of corruption has been found guilty.By Milca P.
- BeefJa Rule Hits Back At 50 Cent With Alleged Evidence The Rapper SnitchedJa Rule posts paperwork that points to 50 Cent as an informant in Lodi Mack's murder.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDEA Hiring Somebody To Burn 1,000 Pounds Of Weed Per HourIf you're in Houston and you love weed, this is the job for you.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Narcos: Mexico" Drops Off Action Fueled 2:30 Minute Trailer: Watch"Narcos" heads to Mexico. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDEA Places Blame For Opioid Epidemic On Emo Rap MusicSomehow, it's rap's fault. Again. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMan Arrested For Giving Fatal Drugs To Woman After Lil Peep's Funeral: ReportMichael Jones was arrested for distributing heroin and fentanyl.By Aron A.
- SocietyATL Rapper Columbia BT Accused Of Trafficking $4 Million In Cut CocaineColumbia BT was reportedly laundering money into his modest rap career.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Bad Boys 2" Spin-Off In The Works Starring Gabrielle UnionSyd Burnett is on a whole new path. By Chantilly Post