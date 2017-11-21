Cyntoia Brown
- Pop CulturePam Long Of Total Admits She Lied About Sexual Abuse From Cyntoia Brown's HusbandPam Long was once a top-charting Bad Boy artist, but recently she made headlines after she accused her ex-husband of sexually assaulting herBy Erika Marie
- TVCyntoia Brown Speaks On Netflix Film: "I Had Nothing To Do With This Doc"Cyntoia Brown has come forward after the trailer for "Murder to Mercy," a Netflix documentary highlighting her trial for murder, has been released.By Erika Marie
- MoviesNetflix's Cyntoia Brown Documentary "Murder To Mercy" Gets New TrailerNetflix dropped its first trailer for the upcoming documentary, "Murder to Mercy," chronicling the famous story of Cyntoia Brown.By Lynn S.
- GramCyntoia Brown Defends Husband Jamie Long Against Accusations That He's With Her For FameShe set a commenter straight.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCyntoia Brown Isn't Allowed To Be Around Husband Jamie Long's 11-Year-Old Son: ReportThe mother of the child filed a motion with the court.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCyntoia Brown Apologizes To Family Of The Man She Killed, Offers To Speak With ThemShe was released from prison in August after serving 15 years behind bars.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Welcomes Cyntoia Brown Home After Prison ReleaseLeBron is happy to see Brown get justice.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCyntoia Brown Has Been Freed From Prison After Serving 15 Years For Shooting AssaulterCyntoia Brown is a free woman.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNetflix Acquires Rights For Documentary On Cyntoia BrownThe life and release of Cyntoia Brown will soon hit Netflix. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Responds To "Stay In Your Lane" Shade Surrounding Lawyer AmbitionsKim Kardashian gives us #MotivationMonday with inspiring dream chasing postBy Aida C.
- MusicJay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Unite Form "Criminal Justice" CoalitionJigga, Meek and Rubin will unveil their criminal justice reform coalition in a presser next Wednesday.By Devin Ch
- SocietyThe Game Pens Open Letter To Black Women Amid "Surviving R. Kelly""You are not alone."By Zaynab
- SocietyMeek Mill & T.I. Celebrate After Cyntoia Brown Gets Granted ClemencyPeople are ecstatic that Cyntoia Brown will be freed.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDrake On Cyntoia Brown's Clemency: "This Makes Me So Happy"Drake looks back on how he tried to help Cyntoia Brown.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Gets 1,000's Of Inmate Letters As "Prison Reform Princess"Kim is 3 for 3. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyKim Kardashian Thanks Tennessee Governor For Granting Cyntoia Brown ClemencyCyntoia Brown will be home by the end of the year. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyT.I. Appalled By Cyntoia Brown's 51 Year Sentence: "This Sh*t Disgusting"T.I. joins the many voices fighting for Cyntoia Brown.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCyntoia Brown Must Serve 51 Years In Prison For Shooting Her Assaulter At Age 16The Tennessee Supreme Court has declared that Cyntoia Brown must spend a minimum of 51 years in prison. By hnhh
- MusicT.I. & Rihanna Support Cyntoia Brown, Who Was Imprisoned For Life As A ChildT.I. and Rihanna throw their support behind Cyntoia Brown. By Mitch Findlay