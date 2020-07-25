COVID-19 Quarantine
- Pop CultureBrent Faiyaz Says He Spent COVID Lockdown Wandering Around NYC & Staying With Random WomenThe "Wasteland" singer admitted he's "famous" for staying with someone for a few weeks immediately after meeting them.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsNBA Hit With Its First Case Of The COVID-19 Omicron VariantThe Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the world.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeGeorgia Supermarket Cashier Shot & Killed Over Face Mask DisputeThe customer opened fire after getting into an argument with a cashier about his face mask. By Madusa S.
- SportsChris Paul Enters NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols: ReportHe will be sidelined indefinitely for a period of time. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsMatthew McConaughey Calls Out Anti-Maskers: "No Data That Says It’s Harmful"Matthew McConaughey went off on anti-maskers.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBiden's COVID-19 Proposal To Include $2000 Stimulus, Better Vaccine Plan & More: ReportThe president-elect is mapping out his intense COVID-19 action plan.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureRita Ora Apologizes After Birthday Party Backlash: "I Feel Particularly Embarrassed"Rita Ora issued a statement on Instagram, apologizing for throwing her 30th birthday bash amid UK lockdown.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Launches OnlyFans AccountMichael B. Jordan just started an OnlyFans account dedicated to his iconic moustache. By Ellie Spina
- PoliticsNew York Officials Break Up Wedding With 10,000 GuestsThe commitment to maintaining social distancing orders comes as the official U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 250,000.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump Admitted To Downplaying "Deadly" COVID-19: ReportThe President told a journalist in a secret recording that he knew COVID-19 was dire, well before publicly saying it.By Isaiah Cane
- BasketballThe NBA Bubble Will Soon Allow Players To Bring In Guests With RestrictionsAfter originally not allowing any guests on the NBA Bubble premises, the league has officially decided to pull back the velvet rope for players to bring in select people with a few rules in place.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsTrevor Lawrence On College Football Season: "More Risk If We Don't Play"Trevor Lawrence explains why the college football season should go forward.By Cole Blake
- SocietyMedical Experts Urge US To Shut Down Again As Coronavirus Cases Exceed 4 MillionMedical experts urge political leaders to shut down the country and start over as COVID-19 continues to rage.By O.I.