cost
- Pop CultureFrank Ocean Will Cost Coachella MillionsFrank Ocean is about to cost Coachella a whole lot of moneyBy Ben Mock
- TVNetflix Increases Price For Each Of Its Payment PlansNetflix is increasing its pricing for its streaming service.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMarjorie Harvey Flaunts Virgil Abloh Designed Airplane LV Bag That's Worth A TeslaThis is an interesting design, to say the least. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsKanye West Has Spent A Fortune On His Presidential RunThough Kanye West's "Birthday Party" Presidential run was a long shot to begin with, that didn't stop Yeezy from investing major cash. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLil Baby Reveals How Much He's Charging For A FeatureLil Baby makes it clear that if you want a verse from him, you're going to have to pony up some serious dough. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPlayStation 5's Rumored Launch Price RevealedA new report indicates the PlayStation 5's potential launch price, as well as predicting a scarcity at launch. By Mitch Findlay
- FootballOle Miss WR Cost His Team The Game By “Urinating Dog” Celebration: WatchOle Miss wide receiver had an all-time blunder Thanksgiving night.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsCardi B's "Titanic" B-Day Ring From Offset Gets A Price TagOffset does it BIG. By Noah C
- MusicDaBaby Reveals His Price Tag For A Feature Verse"Kirk" arrives in full tomorrow. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNLE Choppa Signs Venture With Warner Music For "No Love Entertainment" ImprintNLE Choppa celebrated his new venture with Warner Music GroupBy Devin Ch
- SocietyTrump's 4th Of July Spectacle Might Cost Taxpayers A Whole Lot: ReportTrump is reportedly expecting a bigger crowd than ever before in D.C. for this year's 4th of July celebrations.By Aron A.
- TechBig Bank: We Will Each Reportedly Incur $300,000 In Lifetime iPhone CostsCan we put "Prominent Apple Investor" on our CVs and in our Twitter bios now?By hnhh
- MusicMarilyn Manson Selling Dildos Featuring His Face In Celebration Of HalloweenThe sex toy looks freaky.By Zaynab
- MusicSuge Knight To Pay Mother's Funeral Costs Despite Not Being Able To Attend: ReportDespite being locked up, Suge Knight handles his family business.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- LifeAmazon Prime Ups Its Membership Rate To $119/YearThe service is experiencing a massive growth. By David Saric
- SocietySnapchat's $4M New Year's Eve Party Could Include Drake PerformanceSnapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel is sparing no expense on his New Year's Eve party this year. By Matt F
- SocietyWoman Replicates Melania Trump's Look, Dropped More Than $50K On SurgerySomeone really wanted to look like the First Lady.By Matt F
- SocietyFirst Porsche Superyacht Will Cost $16MPorsche debuts it's stunning new superyacht in the Mediterranean.By Matt F
- MusicUgly God Says That "The Booty Tape" Cost Less Than 10K To MakeUgly God spills some details about his recent mixtape.By Matt F
- EntertainmentThe Chain Offset Gave To Cardi B Cost $60K: ReportOffset dropped some bands on some bling for Cardi B.By Matt F